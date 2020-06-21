athletics
tin tức về athletics mới nhất
The fourth Dalat Ultra Trail has been cancelled after an athlete died due to extreme weather conditions.
09/12/2019
Vietnamese aerobic gymnasts won three gold medals on the ninth day of the ongoing SEA Games in the Philippines yesterday.
01/12/2019
Vietnamese archers Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu have qualified to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
15/11/2019
The Vietnam Hockey Festival is moving back to HCM City after being held in the former Hockey Centre in Long An Province for the past several years.
15/09/2019
Vietnam have two representatives at the World Cup but GM Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son has been knocked out.