Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 15/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/06/2020 10:43:07 (GMT +7)

tag
 

athletics

tin tức về athletics mới nhất

Dalat Ultra Trail cancelled after athlete diesicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS21/06/20200

Dalat Ultra Trail cancelled after athlete dies

The fourth Dalat Ultra Trail has been cancelled after an athlete died due to extreme weather conditions.

 
Vietnam to compete in two int’l e-sport events

Vietnam to compete in two int’l e-sport events

icon10/06/20200
National beach sepak takraw champs to begin in Da Nang

National beach sepak takraw champs to begin in Da Nang

icon28/05/20200
Challenge Vietnam triathlon cancelled due to coronavirusicon

Challenge Vietnam triathlon cancelled due to coronavirus

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/04/2020

Challenge Vietnam 2020 has been cancelled, according to organisers.

Runners overcome challenges amid COVID-19icon

Runners overcome challenges amid COVID-19

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/04/2020

 Nguyen Dat is no stranger to marathons, but the one he just completed was something special.

Vietnamese aerobic gymnasts take three golds at SEA Gamesicon

Vietnamese aerobic gymnasts take three golds at SEA Games

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
09/12/2019

Vietnamese aerobic gymnasts won three gold medals on the ninth day of the ongoing SEA Games in the Philippines yesterday.

Vietnamese archers qualify for Tokyo Olympicsicon

Vietnamese archers qualify for Tokyo Olympics

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/12/2019

Vietnamese archers Do Thi Anh Nguyet and Nguyen Hoang Phi Vu have qualified to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Vietnam Hockey Festival moves back to HCM Cityicon

Vietnam Hockey Festival moves back to HCM City

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/11/2019

The Vietnam Hockey Festival is moving back to HCM City after being held in the former Hockey Centre in Long An Province for the past several years.

Liêm advances in World Cup, Khôi becomes Grandmastericon

Liêm advances in World Cup, Khôi becomes Grandmaster

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/09/2019

Vietnam have two representatives at the World Cup but GM Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son has been knocked out.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 