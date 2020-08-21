Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
August Revolution

tin tức về August Revolution mới nhất

Standing guard as independence proclaimedicon
SOCIETY3 giờ trước0

Standing guard as independence proclaimed

September 2 is no ordinary day on the Vietnamese calendar, and this year especially so.

 
Historical objects of August Revolution displayed in capital

Historical objects of August Revolution displayed in capital

icon21/08/20200
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam

August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam

icon19/08/20200
Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entriesicon

Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/04/2020

A poster contest to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2020) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020) is now open for entries

Vietnam makes breakthroughs under Communist Party's leadershipicon

Vietnam makes breakthroughs under Communist Party's leadership

PHOTOS
18/01/2020

15 years after founding the Communist Party on February 3, 1930, Vietnam, under the Party's leadership, made breakthrough in the long war against the French with the successful August Revolution.

Important premises to ensure civil rights and human rights in Vietnamicon

Important premises to ensure civil rights and human rights in Vietnam

SOCIETY
10/12/2019

The August Revolution of 1945 created great potential for firmly defending national independence and sovereignty - an important premise to ensure civil rights and human rights.

Historical relic sites attractive to touristsicon

Historical relic sites attractive to tourists

VIDEO
04/09/2019

To celebrate the 74th year of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), many visitors visited historical relic sites as a way to pay tribute to their predecessors.

HCM City to set off fireworks on September 2icon

HCM City to set off fireworks on September 2

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/08/2019

HCM City authorities have decided to organise fireworks to celebrate the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) this year.

Hanoi spruced up for August Revolution and National Dayicon

Hanoi spruced up for August Revolution and National Day

SOCIETY
20/08/2019

The capital city of Hanoi is preparing to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

HCM City celebrates big Dayicon

HCM City celebrates big Day

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/08/2019

HCM City is hosting a series of cultural activities to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the August Revolution, on August 19, and the Independence Day, on September 2.

 
 
