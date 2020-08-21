August Revolution
September 2 is no ordinary day on the Vietnamese calendar, and this year especially so.
27/04/2020
A poster contest to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2020) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020) is now open for entries
18/01/2020
15 years after founding the Communist Party on February 3, 1930, Vietnam, under the Party's leadership, made breakthrough in the long war against the French with the successful August Revolution.
10/12/2019
The August Revolution of 1945 created great potential for firmly defending national independence and sovereignty - an important premise to ensure civil rights and human rights.
04/09/2019
To celebrate the 74th year of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), many visitors visited historical relic sites as a way to pay tribute to their predecessors.
21/08/2019
HCM City authorities have decided to organise fireworks to celebrate the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) this year.
20/08/2019
The capital city of Hanoi is preparing to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).
18/08/2019
HCM City is hosting a series of cultural activities to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the August Revolution, on August 19, and the Independence Day, on September 2.