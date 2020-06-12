Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnam slashes auto registration fee by halficon
BUSINESS8 giờ trước0

Vietnam slashes auto registration fee by half

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just signed Decree 70 allowing the cut of 50% of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles, effective June 28.

 
Car prices expected to drop in August

Car prices expected to drop in August

Finance ministry drafts decree on cutting auto registration fees

Finance ministry drafts decree on cutting auto registration fees

Import duties to be eliminated for auto partsicon

Import duties to be eliminated for auto parts

17/08/2019

The Ministry of Finance plans to eliminate the import tax for auto materials and parts in order to support the development of the country’s automobile industry.

Zero-percent taxed cars enter Vietnam, bring profits to Thais, Indonesiansicon

Zero-percent taxed cars enter Vietnam, bring profits to Thais, Indonesians

BUSINESS
29/06/2019

Vietnam has become a large market which earns billions of dollars for Thai and Indonesian manufacturers each year.

Vietnam spends billions on auto spare part importsicon

Vietnam spends billions on auto spare part imports

BUSINESS
25/06/2019

Vietnam has continued spending billions of US dollars on importing auto spare parts as the local car industry failed to achieve it's localisation targets.

 
 
