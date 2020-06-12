auto industry
tin tức về auto industry mới nhất
icon
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just signed Decree 70 allowing the cut of 50% of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles, effective June 28.
icon VIDEO
17/08/2019
The Ministry of Finance plans to eliminate the import tax for auto materials and parts in order to support the development of the country’s automobile industry.
icon BUSINESS
29/06/2019
Vietnam has become a large market which earns billions of dollars for Thai and Indonesian manufacturers each year.
icon BUSINESS
25/06/2019
Vietnam has continued spending billions of US dollars on importing auto spare parts as the local car industry failed to achieve it's localisation targets.