The domestic car market is gloomy as people are not making purchases despite the sharp price falls.
29/02/2020
The luxury tax rate on electric automobiles and the added value created in Vietnam in automobile manufacturing and assembling may be cut to zero percent to encourage the development of supporting industries.
05/02/2020
Thailand fears that automobile manufacturers will relocate their production bases to Vietnam to enjoy the preferential tariff when exporting cars to the EU.
03/01/2020
2019 witnessed a fierce race among manufacturers and distributors to reduce prices to attract more buyers.
30/12/2019
Despite sale promotion campaigns launched by manufacturers, the car market remained gloomy in the last months of the year.
12/12/2019
The high production costs, taxes and fees all make automobile prices in Vietnam much higher than in other countries in the region.
03/12/2019
VinFast, the automobile manufacturer belonging to Vingroup, said it is selling cars at a loss.
01/12/2019
Vietnam’s automobile industry is small compared to regional markets and local suppliers are asking for more support from the Government.
25/11/2019
Vietnam’s automobile industry not only has to compete with veterans Thailand and Indonesia, but also with new manufacturers in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.
18/11/2019
The proportion of automobile parts made in Vietnam remains modest because of problems in production costs and quality.
02/11/2019
Experts believe that in the immediate time, Laos and Cambodia will not be rivals on the same par with Vietnam.
28/10/2019
In the first half of the year, the number of cars imported to Vietnam increased by 500 percent, while some models saw a sharp increase of 650 percent compared with the same period last year.
24/10/2019
Vietnam needs to issue special policies for the automobile industry to catch up with other countries in the ASEAN region, said experts at a conference held in Hanoi on Tuesday.
24/10/2019
If supporting industries cannot develop and automobile joint ventures continue importing car parts for assembly, Vietnam’s automobile industry will not survive after 2025, analysts say.
20/10/2019
CBU (complete built unit) imports have been flooding the Vietnamese market while domestic factories have cut output, raising concerns among car part manufacturers that they may lose jobs.
13/10/2019
CBU (complete built unit) imports from Thailand account for more than 50 percent of total car imports and turnover in the first eight months of the year, according to the General Department of Customs (GDC).
18/09/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has proposed raising luxury tax on some car models with fewer than nine seats.
02/09/2019
Experts think the plan to spend $4.3 billion to develop the automobile industry will be in vain.