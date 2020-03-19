Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
#VirusCorona
automobile industry

tin tức về automobile industry mới nhất

Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19icon
BUSINESS19/03/20200

Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19

The domestic car market is gloomy as people are not making purchases despite the sharp price falls.

 
Will used luxury cars be offered at reasonable prices in Vietnam?

Will used luxury cars be offered at reasonable prices in Vietnam?

icon16/03/20200
When will the Vietnamese automobile dream come true?

When will the Vietnamese automobile dream come true?

icon08/03/20200
Automobile industry stimulus policies proposedicon

Automobile industry stimulus policies proposed

BUSINESS
29/02/2020

The luxury tax rate on electric automobiles and the added value created in Vietnam in automobile manufacturing and assembling may be cut to zero percent to encourage the development of supporting industries.

Will Vietnam export cars to the EU?icon

Will Vietnam export cars to the EU?

BUSINESS
05/02/2020

Thailand fears that automobile manufacturers will relocate their production bases to Vietnam to enjoy the preferential tariff when exporting cars to the EU.

Vietnam’s auto market sees price cuts in 2019 as competition heats upicon

Vietnam’s auto market sees price cuts in 2019 as competition heats up

BUSINESS
03/01/2020

2019 witnessed a fierce race among manufacturers and distributors to reduce prices to attract more buyers.

Vietnam car market still sluggish in year-end sale seasonicon

Vietnam car market still sluggish in year-end sale season

BUSINESS
30/12/2019

Despite sale promotion campaigns launched by manufacturers, the car market remained gloomy in the last months of the year.

When will cars in Vietnam be cheaper?icon

When will cars in Vietnam be cheaper?

BUSINESS
12/12/2019

The high production costs, taxes and fees all make automobile prices in Vietnam much higher than in other countries in the region.

Vinfast subsidizes VND300 million for every car soldicon

Vinfast subsidizes VND300 million for every car sold

BUSINESS
03/12/2019

VinFast, the automobile manufacturer belonging to Vingroup, said it is selling cars at a loss.

VN automobile manufacturers ask for more supporticon

VN automobile manufacturers ask for more support

BUSINESS
01/12/2019

Vietnam’s automobile industry is small compared to regional markets and local suppliers are asking for more support from the Government.

Car imports flood Vietnam, domestically assembled cars under pressureicon

Car imports flood Vietnam, domestically assembled cars under pressure

BUSINESS
25/11/2019

Vietnam’s automobile industry not only has to compete with veterans Thailand and Indonesia, but also with new manufacturers in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

VN automobile support-industry growth remains modesticon

VN automobile support-industry growth remains modest

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

The proportion of automobile parts made in Vietnam remains modest because of problems in production costs and quality.

Will Vietnam’s automobiles have to compete with cars from Laos and Cambodia?icon

Will Vietnam’s automobiles have to compete with cars from Laos and Cambodia?

BUSINESS
02/11/2019

Experts believe that in the immediate time, Laos and Cambodia will not be rivals on the same par with Vietnam.

Vietnamese automobile manufacturers focus on importing cars, neglect productionicon

Vietnamese automobile manufacturers focus on importing cars, neglect production

BUSINESS
28/10/2019

In the first half of the year, the number of cars imported to Vietnam increased by 500 percent, while some models saw a sharp increase of 650 percent compared with the same period last year.

Vietnamese automobile industry needs special policies to raise competitionicon

Vietnamese automobile industry needs special policies to raise competition

BUSINESS
24/10/2019

Vietnam needs to issue special policies for the automobile industry to catch up with other countries in the ASEAN region, said experts at a conference held in Hanoi on Tuesday.

Vietnam’s $20 billion automobile market at risk of declineicon

Vietnam’s $20 billion automobile market at risk of decline

BUSINESS
24/10/2019

If supporting industries cannot develop and automobile joint ventures continue importing car parts for assembly, Vietnam’s automobile industry will not survive after 2025, analysts say.

Limited car output hinders development of Vietnam's support industriesicon

Limited car output hinders development of Vietnam's support industries

BUSINESS
20/10/2019

CBU (complete built unit) imports have been flooding the Vietnamese market while domestic factories have cut output, raising concerns among car part manufacturers that they may lose jobs.

Thai autos flooding Vietnamese marketicon

Thai autos flooding Vietnamese market

BUSINESS
13/10/2019

CBU (complete built unit) imports from Thailand account for more than 50 percent of total car imports and turnover in the first eight months of the year, according to the General Department of Customs (GDC).

Imported cars to be more expensive as VN raises luxury taxicon

Imported cars to be more expensive as VN raises luxury tax

BUSINESS
18/09/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has proposed raising luxury tax on some car models with fewer than nine seats.

Vietnam to spend $4.3 billion to develop automobile industryicon

Vietnam to spend $4.3 billion to develop automobile industry

BUSINESS
02/09/2019

Experts think the plan to spend $4.3 billion to develop the automobile industry will be in vain.

 
 
