aviation sector

Airlines face hardships as number of flights plummeticon
Airlines face hardships as number of flights plummet

Vietnam’s airlines have halted providing flights on most international air routes because of the Covid-19 crisis. This is causing big losses to air carriers and land service companies.

 
Vietnam’s aviation sector loses $435 million amid Covid-19 epidemicicon

Vietnam’s aviation sector loses $435 million amid Covid-19 epidemic

The initial loss caused by the suspension of flights to and from China for Vietnam’s airlines could be up to VND10 trillion.

The road to further improve connectivity across Vietnamicon

The road to further improve connectivity across Vietnam

To reach higher levels of prosperity, Vietnam is encouraged to strengthen transport connectivity to seize international trade opportunities, as well as integrate deeper into world markets. 

Indonesia: Number of aviation passengers to decrease 21 million in 2019icon

Indonesia: Number of aviation passengers to decrease 21 million in 2019

Indonesian airlines have served 21 million passengers fewer than they did in 2018, said Chaikal Nuryakin, Head of the Digital Economy and Behavioral Economics Research Division at the University of Indonesia.

 
 
