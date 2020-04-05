aviation sector
tin tức về aviation sector mới nhất
Vietnam’s airlines have halted providing flights on most international air routes because of the Covid-19 crisis. This is causing big losses to air carriers and land service companies.
18/02/2020
The initial loss caused by the suspension of flights to and from China for Vietnam’s airlines could be up to VND10 trillion.
09/02/2020
To reach higher levels of prosperity, Vietnam is encouraged to strengthen transport connectivity to seize international trade opportunities, as well as integrate deeper into world markets.
26/09/2019
Indonesian airlines have served 21 million passengers fewer than they did in 2018, said Chaikal Nuryakin, Head of the Digital Economy and Behavioral Economics Research Division at the University of Indonesia.