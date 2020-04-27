Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
aviation

tin tức về aviation mới nhất

Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt paymenticon
BUSINESS0 giờ trước0

Bamboo Airways urged to plan debt payment

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked Bamboo Airways to quickly report its debts, payment plan for aviation service providers and its financial situation.

 
Aviation industry spirals deeper than wort-case scenario forecasts

Aviation industry spirals deeper than wort-case scenario forecasts

icon27/04/20200
Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19

Noi Bai airport furthers preventive measures amid Covid-19

icon27/04/20200
Vietnam Airlines sells 49 per cent stake in Cambodia's Angkor Airicon

Vietnam Airlines sells 49 per cent stake in Cambodia's Angkor Air

BUSINESS
27/04/2020

Vietnam Airlines sold its 49 per cent stake in Cambodia's Angkor Air to private investors.

Financial dilemma over air strips of Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airportsicon

Financial dilemma over air strips of Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

State management agencies are at a loss in finding suitable capital for improving the runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports.

Securities company lists 9 industries that will be affected by epidemicicon

Securities company lists 9 industries that will be affected by epidemic

BUSINESS
07/02/2020

Nine industries could be negatively affected in the short term by the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic, according to SSI Securities Corp.

Gov’t seeks State Appraisal Council review of Long Thanh airport constructionicon

Gov’t seeks State Appraisal Council review of Long Thanh airport construction

SOCIETY
06/02/2020

The Government has urged the State Appraisal Council to review the feasibility report for the first phase of the proposed Long Thanh international airport, which is slated to begin this year, and submit it for approval next month.

Pilots found for parking violations at Vietnamese airportsicon

Pilots found for parking violations at Vietnamese airports

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

Pilots of several foreign airlines have been found for violating aeroplane landing and parking regulations to land at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports, according to Vietnamese aviation authorities.

Aviation sector brings most int’l tourists to Vietnamicon

Aviation sector brings most int’l tourists to Vietnam

TRAVEL
08/01/2020

Airplanes remained the primary means of transport to carry international visitors to Vietnam, with 80% of the total 18 million foreign travelers to the country in 2019 arriving by air.

Rubber plantation ended for Long Thanh Airport Projecticon

Rubber plantation ended for Long Thanh Airport Project

SOCIETY
05/01/2020

Authorities in Dong Nai Province have recalled 1,800 hectares of rubber plantations for the Long Thanh Airport project.

Construction starts on new Hue airport terminalicon

Construction starts on new Hue airport terminal

SOCIETY
30/12/2019

Local authorities in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue yesterday kicked off work on a second terminal at Phu Bai International Airport in Huong Thuy Town.

Hanoi-HCM City among world busiest air routesicon

Hanoi-HCM City among world busiest air routes

TRAVEL
17/12/2019

The Hanoi-HCM City air route has become one of the world’s busiest air routes while the overloading problems still haven't been solved.

Direct air route to the US will not be opened soonicon

Direct air route to the US will not be opened soon

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, Dinh Viet Thang, said it would take at least two more years for airlines to open direct routes to the US due to various issues.

Vietnamese air carriers eye opportunities of direct flight to the USicon

Vietnamese air carriers eye opportunities of direct flight to the US

BUSINESS
12/12/2019

The Ministry of Transport held a roundtable to discuss the possibility of direct flights to the US, and the opportunities and challenges facing the Vietnamese aviation sector.

Vietnam Airlines proposes removing domestic airfare capsicon

Vietnam Airlines proposes removing domestic airfare caps

TRAVEL
10/12/2019

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has proposed abolishing the caps on airfares for domestic flights to help local airlines, especially during peak travel seasons, stated Vietnam Airlines Deputy General Director Le Hong Ha.

Foreign investors grasp more control overn Vietnam’s aviation marketicon

Foreign investors grasp more control overn Vietnam’s aviation market

BUSINESS
10/12/2019

Experts believed that the government’s decision on increasing foreign holding will be a springboard for foreign investors to penetrate into the Vietnamese burgeoning market.

US$478-million Tan Son Nhat airport terminal project submitted to PMicon

US$478-million Tan Son Nhat airport terminal project submitted to PM

SOCIETY
07/12/2019

A VND10.99-trillion (USD478 million) project to build Terminal 3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City has been submitted to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for consideration.

Foreign groups grasp more aviation controlicon

Foreign groups grasp more aviation control

FEATURE
06/12/2019

Buoyed by the upcoming increase in foreign ownership limit, international investors will be offered expanded opportunities to explore the lucrative Vietnamese aviation industry. 

Local airlines add more seats for Tet flightsicon

Local airlines add more seats for Tet flights

TRAVEL
05/12/2019

Airlines have added more seats and air tickets prices are increasing as the Tet holiday approaches.

Calling foreign investment and co-operation in aviation industryicon

Calling foreign investment and co-operation in aviation industry

BUSINESS
26/11/2019

The potential in Vietnam’s aviation industry in the next five years will be a heavy incentive for foreign businesses to invest and seek co-operation.

 
 
