The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked Bamboo Airways to quickly report its debts, payment plan for aviation service providers and its financial situation.
icon BUSINESS
27/04/2020
Vietnam Airlines sold its 49 per cent stake in Cambodia's Angkor Air to private investors.
icon BUSINESS
09/03/2020
State management agencies are at a loss in finding suitable capital for improving the runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports.
icon BUSINESS
07/02/2020
Nine industries could be negatively affected in the short term by the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic, according to SSI Securities Corp.
icon SOCIETY
06/02/2020
The Government has urged the State Appraisal Council to review the feasibility report for the first phase of the proposed Long Thanh international airport, which is slated to begin this year, and submit it for approval next month.
icon SOCIETY
08/01/2020
Pilots of several foreign airlines have been found for violating aeroplane landing and parking regulations to land at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports, according to Vietnamese aviation authorities.
icon TRAVEL
08/01/2020
Airplanes remained the primary means of transport to carry international visitors to Vietnam, with 80% of the total 18 million foreign travelers to the country in 2019 arriving by air.
icon SOCIETY
05/01/2020
Authorities in Dong Nai Province have recalled 1,800 hectares of rubber plantations for the Long Thanh Airport project.
icon SOCIETY
30/12/2019
Local authorities in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue yesterday kicked off work on a second terminal at Phu Bai International Airport in Huong Thuy Town.
icon TRAVEL
17/12/2019
The Hanoi-HCM City air route has become one of the world’s busiest air routes while the overloading problems still haven't been solved.
icon BUSINESS
16/12/2019
Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, Dinh Viet Thang, said it would take at least two more years for airlines to open direct routes to the US due to various issues.
icon BUSINESS
12/12/2019
The Ministry of Transport held a roundtable to discuss the possibility of direct flights to the US, and the opportunities and challenges facing the Vietnamese aviation sector.
icon TRAVEL
10/12/2019
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has proposed abolishing the caps on airfares for domestic flights to help local airlines, especially during peak travel seasons, stated Vietnam Airlines Deputy General Director Le Hong Ha.
icon BUSINESS
10/12/2019
Experts believed that the government’s decision on increasing foreign holding will be a springboard for foreign investors to penetrate into the Vietnamese burgeoning market.
icon SOCIETY
07/12/2019
A VND10.99-trillion (USD478 million) project to build Terminal 3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City has been submitted to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for consideration.
icon FEATURE
06/12/2019
Buoyed by the upcoming increase in foreign ownership limit, international investors will be offered expanded opportunities to explore the lucrative Vietnamese aviation industry.
icon TRAVEL
05/12/2019
Airlines have added more seats and air tickets prices are increasing as the Tet holiday approaches.
icon BUSINESS
26/11/2019
The potential in Vietnam’s aviation industry in the next five years will be a heavy incentive for foreign businesses to invest and seek co-operation.