Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

09/04/2020 15:20:31 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Ba Ria-Vung Tau

tin tức về Ba Ria-Vung Tau mới nhất

Ba Ria–Vung Tau seeks investors for 23 key projectsicon
BUSINESS02/04/20200

Ba Ria–Vung Tau seeks investors for 23 key projects

Authorities in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have been asked to speed up procedures so that investors can be sought for important projects.

 
Con Dao Island to be temporarily closed to prevent COVID-19

Con Dao Island to be temporarily closed to prevent COVID-19

icon25/03/20200
Bamboo rats help farmer escape poverty

Bamboo rats help farmer escape poverty

icon16/03/20200
Panama’s luxurious cruise ship anchors in Ba Ria-Vung Tauicon

Panama’s luxurious cruise ship anchors in Ba Ria-Vung Tau

TRAVEL
22/02/2020

MSC Splendida, a Panama-flagged luxurious cruise liner, docked at Thi Vai General Port in Phu My township, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on February 22 morning.

Heineken Vietnam invests additional US$70 million in Vung Tau factoryicon

Heineken Vietnam invests additional US$70 million in Vung Tau factory

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

The southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has recently allowed Heineken Vietnam Brewery - Vung Tau JSC to increase its investment capital from 312.5 million USD to 381.3 million USD.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau hosts 21st National Film Festivalicon

Ba Ria-Vung Tau hosts 21st National Film Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/11/2019

The 21st National Film Festival opened in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 23, drawing the participation of actresses, directors and filmmakers from across the country, and foreign delegates.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s beaches full of wasteicon

Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s beaches full of waste

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/10/2019

Tonnes of garbage have been discovered dumped on beaches in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau City.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau to host 21st Vietnam Film Festivalicon

Ba Ria-Vung Tau to host 21st Vietnam Film Festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/06/2019

The 21st Vietnam Film Festival will take place in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau from November 23-27, with a wide range of activities, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Ten detained for causing public disorder in Ba Ria-Vung Tauicon

Ten detained for causing public disorder in Ba Ria-Vung Tau

SOCIETY
15/06/2019

Police in southern Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province’s Phú Mỹ Town have detained ten people for allegedly causing public disorder and damaging property following an illegal sale of land in the commune.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 