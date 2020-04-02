Ba Ria-Vung Tau
tin tức về Ba Ria-Vung Tau mới nhất
icon
Authorities in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have been asked to speed up procedures so that investors can be sought for important projects.
icon TRAVEL
22/02/2020
MSC Splendida, a Panama-flagged luxurious cruise liner, docked at Thi Vai General Port in Phu My township, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on February 22 morning.
icon BUSINESS
06/02/2020
The southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has recently allowed Heineken Vietnam Brewery - Vung Tau JSC to increase its investment capital from 312.5 million USD to 381.3 million USD.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/11/2019
The 21st National Film Festival opened in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 23, drawing the participation of actresses, directors and filmmakers from across the country, and foreign delegates.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/06/2019
The 21st Vietnam Film Festival will take place in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau from November 23-27, with a wide range of activities, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
icon SOCIETY
15/06/2019
Police in southern Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province’s Phú Mỹ Town have detained ten people for allegedly causing public disorder and damaging property following an illegal sale of land in the commune.