Bac Giang
An annual lychee market held in Luc Ngan district of the northern province of Bac Giang is regularly bustling with trade each June, with the locality also serving to send shipments to provinces nationwide and several markets worldwide.
14/05/2020
Bac Giang Police are completing documents to fine a man for reporting false information when calling 113 – Vietnam’s police hotline.
19/04/2020
“Then” singing is a cultural activity imbued with the belief and art of the Tay and Nung ethnic minority people in Bac Giang province.
13/02/2020
Localities across the country are proactively implementing measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
06/02/2020
Vinh Nghiem Pagoda, 20 km southeast of Bac Giang City, has been considered the first Buddhism university of Vietnam and the place of origin of the Truc Lam Yen Tu Buddhist.
29/01/2020
Carved woodblocks bearing the Sutras of Zen Buddhism at Bo Da Pagoda in Viet Yen district, the northern province of Bac Giang are being showcased at an exhibition that opened in the pagoda on Jan 29.
22/09/2019
A $516 million highway connecting Bac Giang and Lang Son Province is being completed and will soon be put into operation. Some photos of the highway:
22/06/2019
The road is narrow, dusty and even by Vietnamese standards, extremely busy. Police officers are on patrol from the crack of dawn. Horns beep, giving off the impression you are in downtown Hanoi rather than the countryside surrounding the capital.