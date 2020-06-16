Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vietnam unique lychee market in full swing
PHOTOS16/06/2020

Vietnam unique lychee market in full swing

An annual lychee market held in Luc Ngan district of the northern province of Bac Giang is regularly bustling with trade each June, with the locality also serving to send shipments to provinces nationwide and several markets worldwide.

 
Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang

Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang

15/06/2020
Chess masters to compete in Bac Giang Province

Chess masters to compete in Bac Giang Province

04/06/2020
Prank police calls backfire on man

Prank police calls backfire on man

SOCIETY
14/05/2020

Bac Giang Police are completing documents to fine a man for reporting false information when calling 113 – Vietnam’s police hotline.

'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang

'Then' singing signals arrival of Spring for ethnic groups in Bac Giang

VIDEO
19/04/2020

“Then” singing is a cultural activity imbued with the belief and art of the Tay and Nung ethnic minority people in Bac Giang province. 

Vietnam adopts measures for COVID-19 prevention

Vietnam adopts measures for COVID-19 prevention

SOCIETY
13/02/2020

Localities across the country are proactively implementing measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vinh Nghiem pagoda - home to world documentary heritage

Vinh Nghiem pagoda - home to world documentary heritage

VIDEO
06/02/2020

Vinh Nghiem Pagoda, 20 km southeast of Bac Giang City, has been considered the first Buddhism university of Vietnam and the place of origin of the Truc Lam Yen Tu Buddhist.

Bo Da Pagoda's woodblocks on display in Bac Giang

Bo Da Pagoda’s woodblocks on display in Bac Giang

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/01/2020

Carved woodblocks bearing the Sutras of Zen Buddhism at Bo Da Pagoda in Viet Yen district, the northern province of Bac Giang are being showcased at an exhibition that opened in the pagoda on Jan 29.

US$516bil. highway to be put into operation

US$516bil. highway to be put into operation

SOCIETY
22/09/2019

A $516 million highway connecting Bac Giang and Lang Son Province is being completed and will soon be put into operation. Some photos of the highway:

Lychee farmers chase fruity fortunes

Lychee farmers chase fruity fortunes

FEATURE
22/06/2019

The road is narrow, dusty and even by Vietnamese standards, extremely busy. Police officers are on patrol from the crack of dawn. Horns beep, giving off the impression you are in downtown Hanoi rather than the countryside surrounding the capital.

 
 
