Tran Hung Dao forest, a special national relic at the foot of Sam Cao hill, is 50 kilometers from the center of Cao Bang city. This relic site complex is associated with the establishment of the Vietnam People’s Army in 1944.
19/06/2019
Police in Bach Thong District, Bac Kan Province have reported that they are rushing to file prosecution documents against people involved in recent incidents of illegal deforestation.
07/01/2016
Thứ trưởng Bộ Khoa học và Công nghệ (KH&CN) Phạm Công Tạc thẳng thắn khi nói về sự cố mất nguồn phóng xạ tại tỉnh Bắc Kạn trong cuộc họp báo sáng nay, 7/1.
05/01/2016
Nguồn phóng xạ bị thất lạc tại nhà máy xi măng Bắc Kạn được xếp ở mức nguy hiểm thấp nhất và không ảnh hưởng tới sức khỏe hay tính mạng con người.