Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

26/05/2020 20:00:10 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Bac Kan

tin tức về Bac Kan mới nhất

Tran Hung Dao forest – birthplace of Vietnam People’s Armyicon
TRAVEL11 giờ trước0

Tran Hung Dao forest – birthplace of Vietnam People’s Army

Tran Hung Dao forest, a special national relic at the foot of Sam Cao hill, is 50 kilometers from the center of Cao Bang city. This relic site complex is associated with the establishment of the Vietnam People’s Army in 1944.

 
Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics

Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics

icon12/05/20200
Bac Kan’s ethnic women sell local products online

Bac Kan’s ethnic women sell local products online

icon07/08/20190
Bac Kan to prosecute deforestation culpritsicon

Bac Kan to prosecute deforestation culprits

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/06/2019

Police in Bach Thong District, Bac Kan Province have reported that they are rushing to file prosecution documents against people involved in recent incidents of illegal deforestation.

“Quản lý nguồn phóng xạ đang có vấn đề”icon

“Quản lý nguồn phóng xạ đang có vấn đề”

Công nghệ
07/01/2016
Thứ trưởng Bộ Khoa học và Công nghệ (KH&CN) Phạm Công Tạc thẳng thắn khi nói về sự cố mất nguồn phóng xạ tại tỉnh Bắc Kạn trong cuộc họp báo sáng nay, 7/1.
Nguồn phóng xạ thất lạc ở Bắc Kạn có nguy hiểm đến tính mạng?icon

Nguồn phóng xạ thất lạc ở Bắc Kạn có nguy hiểm đến tính mạng?

Công nghệ
05/01/2016
Nguồn phóng xạ bị thất lạc tại nhà máy xi măng Bắc Kạn được xếp ở mức nguy hiểm thấp nhất và không ảnh hưởng tới sức khỏe hay tính mạng con người.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 