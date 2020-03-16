Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 20:33:39 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Bac Ninh

tin tức về Bac Ninh mới nhất

Samsung engineers to be put under close medical supervisionicon
SOCIETY16/03/20200

Samsung engineers to be put under close medical supervision

A plan to closely supervise 700 South Korean engineers sent to work at Samsung Display's factory in Bac Ninh had been set up, according to the director of the provincial health department To Thi Mai Hoa on Sunday.

 
Bac Ninh completes dossier on Dong Ho folk painting genre

Bac Ninh completes dossier on Dong Ho folk painting genre

icon13/03/20200
Dead Korean man in Bac Ninh tests negative for SARS-CoV-2

Dead Korean man in Bac Ninh tests negative for SARS-CoV-2

icon27/02/20200
Tourists flock to festivals to mark the start of springicon

Tourists flock to festivals to mark the start of spring

TRAVEL
29/01/2020

Spring has sprung... and to mark the fourth day of the first lunar month, a number of festivals were held nationwide. 

Mao Dien rolled rice pancakes – special treat for visitors to Bac Ninhicon

Mao Dien rolled rice pancakes – special treat for visitors to Bac Ninh

TRAVEL
29/01/2020

The fine combination of rice, fried onion flakes and tangy sauce makes “banh cuon Mao Dien” (Mao Dien steamed rolled rice pancakes) unforgettable to anyone who tastes them.

Spring festival draws tourists to Bac Ninh provinceicon

Spring festival draws tourists to Bac Ninh province

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/01/2020

Visitors flocked to Phat Tich pagoda in Tien Du district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, for a local annual spring festival held on January 28 (the fourth day of the first lunar month).

Dong Ho – An outstanding folk painting genreicon

Dong Ho – An outstanding folk painting genre

YOUR VIETNAM
27/01/2020

Dong Ho village in Song Ho commune of Thuan Thanh district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, is known as the cradle of one of the most famous folk painting genres of Vietnam.

Homeland Spring 2020 to be held on January 18icon

Homeland Spring 2020 to be held on January 18

SOCIETY
27/12/2019

The Homeland Spring festival, an annual gathering of Vietnamese living across the world to celebrate the traditional lunar new year festival in Vietnam, is set to take place on January 18 next year.

A visit to But Thap pagodaicon

A visit to But Thap pagoda

PHOTOS
25/12/2019

But Thap Pagoda in the northern province of Bac Ninh was recognized as Special National Relic in 2013 and Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva Statue in the pagoda was named National Treasure in 2012.

Thousands of trees torched along Highway 18icon

Thousands of trees torched along Highway 18

SOCIETY
23/12/2019

Police are looking for suspects after thousands of trees along part of Highway 18 were burnt down.

Preserving folk singing with drumsicon

Preserving folk singing with drums

FEATURE
22/12/2019

The art of folk singing alongside drums, hát trống quân in Vietnamese, started in Bui Xa Village, in today’s Thuan Thanh District, the northern province of Bac Ninh, in the 13th century, but locals still practise the art.

Bac Ninh investigates illegal dumping of toxic waste into Cau Rivericon

Bac Ninh investigates illegal dumping of toxic waste into Cau River

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/12/2019

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment in northern Bac Ninh Province has asked all relevant authorities to investigate the illegal dumping of toxic waste by a local environment company into the province’s Cau River.

Samsung seeks preferential treatments for US$220-million R&amp;D center in Hanoiicon

Samsung seeks preferential treatments for US$220-million R&D center in Hanoi

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/12/2019

Samsung wants to change the purpose of the R&D Center or transfer the building and its related land-use rights to another party, in case of necessity.

Ancient painting genre revived with family traditionicon

Ancient painting genre revived with family tradition

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
29/11/2019

It's a bright sunny day in Ho Village in the northern province of Bac Ninh, and locals awake to the sound of machines printing votive money for the dead as they set about their daily routines.

Jail sentence given to gambling ring associated with 'social media influencer'icon

Jail sentence given to gambling ring associated with 'social media influencer'

SOCIETY
15/11/2019

The People’s Court in the northern province of Bac Ninh handed jail terms to Ngo Ba Kha (known as Kha Banh) and another five found guilty of gambling at a first instance trial on Wednesday.

Police investigate poor-quality training targeting autistic childrenicon

Police investigate poor-quality training targeting autistic children

SOCIETY
04/11/2019

Police in Bac Ninh Province are investigating a local training centre accused of mistreating children with autism.

Bac Ninh police break five Chinese-owned gambling densicon

Bac Ninh police break five Chinese-owned gambling dens

SOCIETY
31/10/2019

A total of 24 Chinese nationals have been arrested after police in northern Bac Ninh province raided a series of arcades that were allegedly transformed into gambling dens.

Bac Ninh police arrest 24 foreigners in raid on gambling densicon

Bac Ninh police arrest 24 foreigners in raid on gambling dens

SOCIETY
30/10/2019

As many as 24 Chinese nationals have been arrested after police in northern Bac Ninh Province raided a series of arcades that were allegedly transformed into gambling dens.

Trade war heats up Vietnam’s realty marketicon

Trade war heats up Vietnam’s realty market

BUSINESS
19/10/2019

Foreign firms usually apply the ‘China+1’ model, which means that they build a facility in China and then look for a new destination to become an intermediary location or to serve as a target for expansion and relocation in the future.

Private preschool closed after a baby was left in a vehicle for seven hoursicon

Private preschool closed after a baby was left in a vehicle for seven hours

SOCIETY
16/09/2019

A private pre-school in Bac Ninh Province has been closed this morning after a three-year-old boy was left inside a vehicle for more than seven hours.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 