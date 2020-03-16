Bac Ninh
A plan to closely supervise 700 South Korean engineers sent to work at Samsung Display's factory in Bac Ninh had been set up, according to the director of the provincial health department To Thi Mai Hoa on Sunday.
29/01/2020
Spring has sprung... and to mark the fourth day of the first lunar month, a number of festivals were held nationwide.
29/01/2020
The fine combination of rice, fried onion flakes and tangy sauce makes “banh cuon Mao Dien” (Mao Dien steamed rolled rice pancakes) unforgettable to anyone who tastes them.
29/01/2020
Visitors flocked to Phat Tich pagoda in Tien Du district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, for a local annual spring festival held on January 28 (the fourth day of the first lunar month).
27/01/2020
Dong Ho village in Song Ho commune of Thuan Thanh district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, is known as the cradle of one of the most famous folk painting genres of Vietnam.
27/12/2019
The Homeland Spring festival, an annual gathering of Vietnamese living across the world to celebrate the traditional lunar new year festival in Vietnam, is set to take place on January 18 next year.
25/12/2019
But Thap Pagoda in the northern province of Bac Ninh was recognized as Special National Relic in 2013 and Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva Statue in the pagoda was named National Treasure in 2012.
23/12/2019
Police are looking for suspects after thousands of trees along part of Highway 18 were burnt down.
22/12/2019
The art of folk singing alongside drums, hát trống quân in Vietnamese, started in Bui Xa Village, in today’s Thuan Thanh District, the northern province of Bac Ninh, in the 13th century, but locals still practise the art.
13/12/2019
The Department of Natural Resources and Environment in northern Bac Ninh Province has asked all relevant authorities to investigate the illegal dumping of toxic waste by a local environment company into the province’s Cau River.
04/12/2019
Samsung wants to change the purpose of the R&D Center or transfer the building and its related land-use rights to another party, in case of necessity.
29/11/2019
It's a bright sunny day in Ho Village in the northern province of Bac Ninh, and locals awake to the sound of machines printing votive money for the dead as they set about their daily routines.
15/11/2019
The People’s Court in the northern province of Bac Ninh handed jail terms to Ngo Ba Kha (known as Kha Banh) and another five found guilty of gambling at a first instance trial on Wednesday.
04/11/2019
Police in Bac Ninh Province are investigating a local training centre accused of mistreating children with autism.
31/10/2019
A total of 24 Chinese nationals have been arrested after police in northern Bac Ninh province raided a series of arcades that were allegedly transformed into gambling dens.
30/10/2019
19/10/2019
Foreign firms usually apply the ‘China+1’ model, which means that they build a facility in China and then look for a new destination to become an intermediary location or to serve as a target for expansion and relocation in the future.
16/09/2019
A private pre-school in Bac Ninh Province has been closed this morning after a three-year-old boy was left inside a vehicle for more than seven hours.