Bach Mai Hospital
Six new COVID-19 patients were detected after the last announcement this morning, raising the total number of cases in Vietnam to 169 as of 06:30 on March 28.
22/03/2020
Bach Mai, one of Vietnam’s leading general hospitals, has moved to strictly monitor its services after two of its workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago.
03/09/2019
More time is needed to measure the effectiveness of a cancer treatment with immunotherapy, Vietnamese scientists say.
06/07/2019
The latest modern techniques in scoliosis orthopaedic surgery have been applied for the first time in Vietnam by the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, with support from a world leading expert in spinal pathology.