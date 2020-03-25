Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 27/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

28/03/2020 11:32:24 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Bach Mai Hospital

tin tức về Bach Mai Hospital mới nhất

COVID-19 cases in Vietnam rise to 169icon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

COVID-19 cases in Vietnam rise to 169

Six new COVID-19 patients were detected after the last announcement this morning, raising the total number of cases in Vietnam to 169 as of 06:30 on March 28.

 
Many COVID-19 patients have tested negative for coronavirus: committee

Many COVID-19 patients have tested negative for coronavirus: committee

icon18 giờ trước0
COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now 134

COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now 134

icon25/03/20200
Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infectionicon

Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection

PHOTOS
22/03/2020

Bach Mai, one of Vietnam’s leading general hospitals, has moved to strictly monitor its services after two of its workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago.

Vietnam has high hopes for new cancer therapyicon

Vietnam has high hopes for new cancer therapy

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/09/2019

More time is needed to measure the effectiveness of a cancer treatment with immunotherapy, Vietnamese scientists say.

Vietnam applies new techniques in scoliosis surgeryicon

Vietnam applies new techniques in scoliosis surgery

SOCIETY
06/07/2019

The latest modern techniques in scoliosis orthopaedic surgery have been applied for the first time in Vietnam by the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, with support from a world leading expert in spinal pathology.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 