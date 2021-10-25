 
back to school

tin tức về back to school mới nhất

Twenty three localities allow students back to schoolicon
SOCIETY1 giờ trước0

Twenty three localities allow students back to school

There are 23 provinces and cities across the country allowing students back to school, according to the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), following closure due to COVID-19 control measures. 
 
Education Ministry issues set of safety criteria in COVID-19 prevention and control

Education Ministry issues set of safety criteria in COVID-19 prevention and control

icon25/10/20210
Localities differ in welcoming students back to class

Localities differ in welcoming students back to class

icon21/10/20210
Back to school after longest Tet holiday evericon

Back to school after longest Tet holiday ever

SOCIETY
12/05/2020
The first week back at school for students in Vietnam coincides with the first hot weather spell in the northern part of the country. Early warnings of stagnant air-conditioned spaces being an environment for viruses, 
Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 breakicon

Tens of millions of students back to school after long COVID-19 break

PHOTOS
04/05/2020
Tens of millions of students from kindergartens to high schools nationwide returned to school on May 4 morning after a three-month closure to prevent COVID-19 transmission.  
Grandmothers go back to schoolicon

Grandmothers go back to school

SOCIETY
30/11/2019
Pi Hoa, 67, is the oldest student at an adult literacy class in a poor remote village in the central province of Quang Tri.
 
 
