back to school
tin tức về back to school mới nhất
There are 23 provinces and cities across the country allowing students back to school, according to the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), following closure due to COVID-19 control measures.
12/05/2020
The first week back at school for students in Vietnam coincides with the first hot weather spell in the northern part of the country. Early warnings of stagnant air-conditioned spaces being an environment for viruses,
04/05/2020
Tens of millions of students from kindergartens to high schools nationwide returned to school on May 4 morning after a three-month closure to prevent COVID-19 transmission.
30/11/2019
Pi Hoa, 67, is the oldest student at an adult literacy class in a poor remote village in the central province of Quang Tri.