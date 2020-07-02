Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
bad debt

tin tức về bad debt mới nhất

Predatory debt collectors hustling on borrowed timeicon
BUSINESS02/07/20200

Predatory debt collectors hustling on borrowed time

Debt-collecting businesses are to be banned in Vietnam as part of local government action to protect customers’ rights, with the upsurge of predatory lending services triggering heated debate and eroding public trust.

 
Bad debts return, bank profits fall

Bad debts return, bank profits fall

icon02/07/20200
Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountain

Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountain

icon27/06/20200
Corporate debt seen as big risk in 2020icon

Corporate debt seen as big risk in 2020

BUSINESS
09/03/2020

Some large private corporations have had to withdraw their capital from many projects and take out new loans.

Bad debts may increase amid coronavirus outbreakicon

Bad debts may increase amid coronavirus outbreak

BUSINESS
15/02/2020

Bankers anticipate that the coronavirus outbreak will affect the business of many of their clients.

Vietnam’s banks to be very busy in 2020: analystsicon

Vietnam’s banks to be very busy in 2020: analysts

BUSINESS
07/02/2020

The banks will have to complete the transitional period to meet Basel II standards and begin the race for Basel III, and will also have to list shares and compete fiercely in the digital transformation process.

Techcombank, MBBank and VP Bank are top profitleadersicon

Techcombank, MBBank and VP Bank are top profitleaders

BUSINESS
03/02/2020

While Vietcombank leads state-owned banks in terms of profit, there are three candidates for the No 1 position among private banks.

Bad debt increases, posing challenge for banking sector in 2020icon

Bad debt increases, posing challenge for banking sector in 2020

BUSINESS
28/01/2020

Commercial banks’ finance reports show that bad debts have been increasing again. Bad debt will be one of big problems for banks this year.

Vietnam banks thrive in 2019, profits exceed targetsicon

Vietnam banks thrive in 2019, profits exceed targets

BUSINESS
30/12/2019

2019 has been a good year for the banking sector. Most commercial banks performed well with profit results exceeding the targets set earlier in the year.

The picture of Vietnam's banking sector in 2019icon

The picture of Vietnam's banking sector in 2019

BUSINESS
25/12/2019

The BIDV’s sale of shares to South Korean investor, the technology upgrading race among banks and a series of moves taken by the central bank are the highlights of 2019.

Bad debt settlement in Vietnam process slowing downicon

Bad debt settlement in Vietnam process slowing down

BUSINESS
23/11/2019

Banks’ nine-month financial reports show that bad debts have increased compared with the beginning of the year, though the bad debt ratio has fallen.

Postive changes made to resolve Vietnamese banks' bad debticon

Postive changes made to resolve Vietnamese banks' bad debt

BUSINESS
22/10/2019

The banking sector had made considerable headway into settling bad debt, restructuring credit institutions and developing the banking system two years since the National Assembly issued a resolution on the industry.

VN banks boost sales of mortgaged assets to resolve bad debtsicon

VN banks boost sales of mortgaged assets to resolve bad debts

BUSINESS
24/09/2019

Many banks are auctioning mortgaged assets, mainly real estate, worth trillions of Vietnamese dong to speed up the resolution of non-performing loans.

Resources to deal with bad debts pendingicon

Resources to deal with bad debts pending

BUSINESS
09/09/2019

Established six years ago by the government, the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) has not been very effective.

When a good policy turns into bad debtsicon

When a good policy turns into bad debts

SOCIETY
22/08/2019

Five years after the Government issued Decree 67, which aimed at supporting fishermen to build bigger and more modern steel-hulled boats, the decree has hardly been a panacea for the country’s fishermen.

VN banks thrive with satisfactory profits, despite low credit growthicon

VN banks thrive with satisfactory profits, despite low credit growth

BUSINESS
09/08/2019

Many commercial banks have reported profits of trillions of dong in the first half of the year.

Vietnam banks step up bad debt recovery in 2019icon

Vietnam banks step up bad debt recovery in 2019

BUSINESS
01/08/2019

Some banks have recovered trillions of Vietnamese dong in bad debt by selling off assets secured with non-performing loans in the first half of 2019.

Banks rush to buy back bad debtsicon

Banks rush to buy back bad debts

BUSINESS
11/07/2019

Many banks have bought back the bad debts that they had sold before to the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC), taking a new step forward in bad debt settlement.

 
 
