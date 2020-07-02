bad debt
tin tức về bad debt mới nhất
Debt-collecting businesses are to be banned in Vietnam as part of local government action to protect customers’ rights, with the upsurge of predatory lending services triggering heated debate and eroding public trust.
09/03/2020
Some large private corporations have had to withdraw their capital from many projects and take out new loans.
15/02/2020
Bankers anticipate that the coronavirus outbreak will affect the business of many of their clients.
07/02/2020
The banks will have to complete the transitional period to meet Basel II standards and begin the race for Basel III, and will also have to list shares and compete fiercely in the digital transformation process.
03/02/2020
While Vietcombank leads state-owned banks in terms of profit, there are three candidates for the No 1 position among private banks.
28/01/2020
Commercial banks’ finance reports show that bad debts have been increasing again. Bad debt will be one of big problems for banks this year.
30/12/2019
2019 has been a good year for the banking sector. Most commercial banks performed well with profit results exceeding the targets set earlier in the year.
25/12/2019
The BIDV’s sale of shares to South Korean investor, the technology upgrading race among banks and a series of moves taken by the central bank are the highlights of 2019.
23/11/2019
Banks’ nine-month financial reports show that bad debts have increased compared with the beginning of the year, though the bad debt ratio has fallen.
22/10/2019
The banking sector had made considerable headway into settling bad debt, restructuring credit institutions and developing the banking system two years since the National Assembly issued a resolution on the industry.
24/09/2019
Many banks are auctioning mortgaged assets, mainly real estate, worth trillions of Vietnamese dong to speed up the resolution of non-performing loans.
09/09/2019
Established six years ago by the government, the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) has not been very effective.
22/08/2019
Five years after the Government issued Decree 67, which aimed at supporting fishermen to build bigger and more modern steel-hulled boats, the decree has hardly been a panacea for the country’s fishermen.
09/08/2019
Many commercial banks have reported profits of trillions of dong in the first half of the year.
01/08/2019
Some banks have recovered trillions of Vietnamese dong in bad debt by selling off assets secured with non-performing loans in the first half of 2019.
11/07/2019
Many banks have bought back the bad debts that they had sold before to the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC), taking a new step forward in bad debt settlement.