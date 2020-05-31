Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
VN banking sector 2020: lower profitability, higher vulnerability anticipatedicon
BUSINESS31/05/20200

VN banking sector 2020: lower profitability, higher vulnerability anticipated

Commercial banks all can anticipate a sharp fall in profits this year because of Covid-19, though they faced difficulties later than other businesses.

 
Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt

Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt

icon27/05/20200
Vietnamese banks warned about capital shortage risk

Vietnamese banks warned about capital shortage risk

icon20/05/20200
Banks sell mortgaged assets to resolve bad debtsicon

Banks sell mortgaged assets to resolve bad debts

BUSINESS
12/04/2020

Many banks in Ho Chi Minh City are selling their mortgaged assets, mainly properties worth trillions of Vietnamese dong, to speed up the resolution of bad debts.

Twelve banks clear all bad debts at VAMCicon

Twelve banks clear all bad debts at VAMC

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

Twelve out of 40 commercial banks have so far cleared all their non-performing loans (NPLs) kept at the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC).

Eighth bank cleared all bad debts at VAMCicon

Eighth bank cleared all bad debts at VAMC

BUSINESS
19/12/2019

Kien Long Bank has become the eighth bank to clear all bad debts they had previously sold to the Viet Nam Asset Management Company (VAMC) before the maturity date, VAMC announced on Tuesday.

Banks auction mortgaged assets to recover bad debticon

Banks auction mortgaged assets to recover bad debt

BUSINESS
27/11/2019

Commercial banks are attempting to sell off a host of mortgaged assets, including real estate and cars, to speed up the settlement of huge bad debt.

BIDV, Vietcombank, and Vietinbank amass nearly $2 billion in bad debtsicon

BIDV, Vietcombank, and Vietinbank amass nearly $2 billion in bad debts

BUSINESS
06/08/2019

Growing bad debts reaching hundreds of millions of US dollars keep pressuring BIDV, Vietcombank, and VietinBank.

Vietinbank sell Cong Thanh's huge debts to VN Asset Management Companyicon

Vietinbank sell Cong Thanh's huge debts to VN Asset Management Company

BUSINESS
06/05/2019

Local cement company Cong Thanh Group’s trillion-VND debts at Vietinbank will be shifted to Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC).

 
 
