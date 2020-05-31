bad debts
tin tức về bad debts mới nhất
Commercial banks all can anticipate a sharp fall in profits this year because of Covid-19, though they faced difficulties later than other businesses.
12/04/2020
Many banks in Ho Chi Minh City are selling their mortgaged assets, mainly properties worth trillions of Vietnamese dong, to speed up the resolution of bad debts.
04/02/2020
Twelve out of 40 commercial banks have so far cleared all their non-performing loans (NPLs) kept at the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC).
19/12/2019
Kien Long Bank has become the eighth bank to clear all bad debts they had previously sold to the Viet Nam Asset Management Company (VAMC) before the maturity date, VAMC announced on Tuesday.
27/11/2019
Commercial banks are attempting to sell off a host of mortgaged assets, including real estate and cars, to speed up the settlement of huge bad debt.
06/08/2019
Growing bad debts reaching hundreds of millions of US dollars keep pressuring BIDV, Vietcombank, and VietinBank.
06/05/2019
Local cement company Cong Thanh Group’s trillion-VND debts at Vietinbank will be shifted to Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC).