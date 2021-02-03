Banh Chung
Banh Chung
The Ambassadors of the US and France to Vietnam have shared their experience of celebrating the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people – the Lunar New Year or Tet.
SOCIETY
03/02/2021
Being used to wrap Banh Chung (sticky rice cake for Tet), Dong leaves from Trang Cat Village is the pride of the villagers that have been offered to other localities and countries.
TRAVEL
29/01/2020
From simple home cooking to addictive street eats to modern Vietnamese, the delicious diversity of this country’s culinary scene is attracting foodies from all over the world.
VIDEO
27/01/2020
As Tet (Lunar New Year) comes, most locals in Vinh Hoa village, Yen Thanh district, Nghe An province make chung cakes for sale, creating a bustling atmosphere here.
PHOTOS
27/01/2020
Memory about Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, during the old days, particularly in the subsidy period hasn’t faded from Vietnamese hearts.
YOUR VIETNAM
20/01/2020
Are you all set for Tet? And more importantly, have you prepared your bánh chưng yet? It's a traditional dish for the Lunar New Year. We speak to those in the know to learn all about this holiday delicacy.
SOCIETY
17/01/2020
US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink on January 15 performed the Vietnamese traditional New Year ritual of releasing carps into a lake to bid farewell to the Kitchen Gods at Kim Lien pagoda in Hanoi.
PHOTOS
08/01/2020
An array of Tet gifts such as apricots, kumquat trees, sticky rice, and la dong, also known as dong leaves, are among the presents being brought to soldiers who are currently serving a tour of duty at sea by a delegation sent from the mainland.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/01/2020
Le Van Tam Park in Ho Chi Minh City will host the inaugural Tet Festival 2020 between January 3 and 5.