Banh Chung

tin tức về Banh Chung mới nhất

Vietnam’s Tet festival in the eyes of foreign diplomatsicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS1 giờ trước0

Vietnam’s Tet festival in the eyes of foreign diplomats

The Ambassadors of the US and France to Vietnam have shared their experience of celebrating the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people – the Lunar New Year or Tet.
 
New unique Banh Chung attracts diners

icon9 giờ trước0
A feast worthy of the name

icon9 giờ trước0
Trang Cat Village of Dong Leaf bustling at the end of the yearicon

Trang Cat Village of Dong Leaf bustling at the end of the year

SOCIETY
03/02/2021
Being used to wrap Banh Chung (sticky rice cake for Tet), Dong leaves from Trang Cat Village is the pride of the villagers that have been offered to other localities and countries.
Vietnam: Asia’s new leading culinary destinationicon

Vietnam: Asia’s new leading culinary destination

TRAVEL
29/01/2020
From simple home cooking to addictive street eats to modern Vietnamese, the delicious diversity of this country’s culinary scene is attracting foodies from all over the world.
Vinh Hoa villagers awake all day for making chung cakesicon

Vinh Hoa villagers awake all day for making chung cakes

VIDEO
27/01/2020
As Tet (Lunar New Year) comes, most locals in Vinh Hoa village, Yen Thanh district, Nghe An province make chung cakes for sale, creating a bustling atmosphere here.
Vietnamese Tet in the old daysicon

Vietnamese Tet in the old days

PHOTOS
27/01/2020
Memory about Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, during the old days, particularly in the subsidy period hasn’t faded from Vietnamese hearts. 
Vietnamese square sticky rice cakeicon

Vietnamese square sticky rice cake

YOUR VIETNAM
20/01/2020
Are you all set for Tet? And more importantly, have you prepared your bánh chưng yet? It's a traditional dish for the Lunar New Year. We speak to those in the know to learn all about this holiday delicacy.  
US Ambassador releases carps to see off Kitchen Godsicon

US Ambassador releases carps to see off Kitchen Gods

SOCIETY
17/01/2020
US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink on January 15 performed the Vietnamese traditional New Year ritual of releasing carps into a lake to bid farewell to the Kitchen Gods at Kim Lien pagoda in Hanoi.
Naval ships bearing Tet gifts brings joy to soldiers at seaicon

Naval ships bearing Tet gifts brings joy to soldiers at sea

PHOTOS
08/01/2020
An array of Tet gifts such as apricots, kumquat trees, sticky rice, and la dong, also known as dong leaves, are among the presents being brought to soldiers who are currently serving a tour of duty at sea by a delegation sent from the mainland.
HCM City gears up to host debut Tet Festival 2020icon

HCM City gears up to host debut Tet Festival 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/01/2020
Le Van Tam Park in Ho Chi Minh City will host the inaugural Tet Festival 2020 between January 3 and 5.
 
 
