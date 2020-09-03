Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Deposit rates hit new lowsicon
Local banks have continued slashing deposit rates to as low as 2.5% per annum, in tandem with the Government’s principle of lowering lending rates to support borrowers.

 
SMEs want sharper interest rate cuts

VN Public Security Ministry warns about online lending apps

Funding of BOT projects in Vietnam carries risksicon

Funding of BOT projects in Vietnam carries risks

The warning about risks of funding BOT (build-operate-transfer) projects given two years ago is becoming a reality.

Thousands of bank officers lose jobs as ebanking grows

More than 2,320 bank officers have lost jobs at VP Bank, and the figure is 1,248 at OCB. The two banks had the highest number of officers losing jobs this year.

Bank loans to BOT, BT infrastructure projects in Vietnam worth $4.72 billion

Bank loans for build-operate-transfer (BOT) and build-transfer (BT) infrastructure projects by the end of September this year reached nearly VND110 trillion (US$4.72 billion), up 1.85 per cent against the end of 2018.

Credit slowdown causes concern about access to bank loans

Vietnam’s credit growth is slowing and can fall behind the central bank’s target of 14 percent for 2019, causing concerns that it could make it difficult for businesses to access bank loans during the remaining months of the year.

VN banks told to be careful with corporate bonds

Commercial banks’ purchase of real estate corporate bonds is considered indirect lending to real estate firms, experts say.

Taxes, loan interest rates burden VN enterprises

While the EVFTA and CPTPP have paved the way for Vietnamese enterprises to penetrate the world market, high taxes and interest rates have blocked their path.

What's behind real estate firms’ race to issue corporate bonds?

Real estate firms are rushing to issue corporate bonds, which analysts say shows their thirst for capital. But there are risks.

Real estate firms switch to bonds due to less bank loans

Bond issuance is becoming an ideal channel for real estate firms to raise capital as credit policies for property development are gradually being tightened, experts said.

 
 
