Local banks have continued slashing deposit rates to as low as 2.5% per annum, in tandem with the Government’s principle of lowering lending rates to support borrowers.
08/11/2019
The warning about risks of funding BOT (build-operate-transfer) projects given two years ago is becoming a reality.
01/11/2019
More than 2,320 bank officers have lost jobs at VP Bank, and the figure is 1,248 at OCB. The two banks had the highest number of officers losing jobs this year.
27/10/2019
Bank loans for build-operate-transfer (BOT) and build-transfer (BT) infrastructure projects by the end of September this year reached nearly VND110 trillion (US$4.72 billion), up 1.85 per cent against the end of 2018.
17/10/2019
Vietnam’s credit growth is slowing and can fall behind the central bank’s target of 14 percent for 2019, causing concerns that it could make it difficult for businesses to access bank loans during the remaining months of the year.
04/09/2019
Commercial banks’ purchase of real estate corporate bonds is considered indirect lending to real estate firms, experts say.
29/08/2019
While the EVFTA and CPTPP have paved the way for Vietnamese enterprises to penetrate the world market, high taxes and interest rates have blocked their path.
23/08/2019
Real estate firms are rushing to issue corporate bonds, which analysts say shows their thirst for capital. But there are risks.
06/08/2019
Bond issuance is becoming an ideal channel for real estate firms to raise capital as credit policies for property development are gradually being tightened, experts said.