bank shares
tin tức về bank shares mới nhất
During this year’s shareholders’ meeting season, big changes in shareholders’ structure have been made and many bank managers have been replaced.
05/10/2020
Commercial banks are facing challenges, including an increase in bad debts because of Covid-19 and pressure that has forced them to increase charter capital. But bank shares remain attractive to investors.
07/03/2020
Analysts say banking will be one of a few sectors to benefit from Covid-19 as the central bank may loosen the monetary policy to support the economy in crisis.
01/08/2019
Despite good business results, 11 out of 17 listed commercial banks saw share prices decrease in the first half of the year.