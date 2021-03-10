 
Upheavals in banking sector: many managers are replacedicon
BUSINESS9 giờ trước0

Upheavals in banking sector: many managers are replaced

During this year’s shareholders’ meeting season, big changes in shareholders’ structure have been made and many bank managers have been replaced.
 
Big banks reduce debt, report high profits despite tough 2020

Big banks reduce debt, report high profits despite tough 2020

icon10/03/20210
HCM City bourse has more ‘goods’ as banks shift from HNX, UpCom to HOSE

HCM City bourse has more ‘goods’ as banks shift from HNX, UpCom to HOSE

icon20/11/20200
Bank shares still sought despite Covid-19icon

Bank shares still sought despite Covid-19

BUSINESS
05/10/2020
Commercial banks are facing challenges, including an increase in bad debts because of Covid-19 and pressure that has forced them to increase charter capital. But bank shares remain attractive to investors.
Bank shares are in high demandicon

Bank shares are in high demand

BUSINESS
07/03/2020
Analysts say banking will be one of a few sectors to benefit from Covid-19 as the central bank may loosen the monetary policy to support the economy in crisis.
VN banks make big profits but share prices fallicon

VN banks make big profits but share prices fall

BUSINESS
01/08/2019
Despite good business results, 11 out of 17 listed commercial banks saw share prices decrease in the first half of the year.
 
 
