bank
tin tức về bank mới nhất
icon
Many banks are posting optimistic business results as the full force of the disruptions of the global COVID-19 pandemic are not felt in their operations yet.
icon BUSINESS
27/03/2020
Banks of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have strengthened their foothold in Southeast Asia by opening more branches in the rapidly-growing market, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.
icon BUSINESS
05/03/2020
Concerns over the lacklustre market have played a part in weakening investors’ appetite and could pose risks for Vietnamese banks going public this year.
icon BUSINESS
28/02/2020
Tran Ngoc Tho, member of the National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies, digs into the implications of coronavirus.
icon BUSINESS
22/02/2020
Many banks have announced the recruitment of a large number of personnel to meet business expansion plans in 2020.
icon BUSINESS
13/01/2020
SeABank (Vietnam) has just announced its 2019 business results with net profit of VND1,390.69 billion, an increase of VND768.26 billion or 123.4% compared to 2018, ROE at 12.03%. This is the highest growth rate ever of SeABank.
icon BUSINESS
26/12/2019
Though the fiscal year 2019 is yet to end, early reports suggest major commercial banks in Vietnam will enjoy big fat earnings this year.
icon BUSINESS
18/11/2019
Experts said that a series of favorable conditions are encouraging local banks’ plans to sell shares to foreign investors for capital hike in a move to meet the Vietnamese central bank’s Basel II regulation.
icon BUSINESS
28/10/2019
PwC polled over 500 financial services and technology executives worldwide to figure out the factors that will determine the winners and losers of fintech.
icon BUSINESS
11/10/2019
The Asian Banker continues to honour the 500 strongest banks in the Asia-Pacific in 2019 with some familiar names from Vietnam.
icon FEATURE
29/05/2019
Foreign banks have been expressing eagerness to jump on the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) bandwagon in the banking sector.