bank

tin tức về bank mới nhất

VN banks still register encouraging performance amid COVID-19icon
BUSINESS20/04/20200

VN banks still register encouraging performance amid COVID-19

Many banks are posting optimistic business results as the full force of the disruptions of the global COVID-19 pandemic are not felt in their operations yet.

 
Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn

Two foreign banks' representative offices have licences withdrawn

icon20/04/20200
Bank customers warned of fraud amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bank customers warned of fraud amid COVID-19 pandemic

icon02/04/20200
RoK banks expand presence in Southeast Asiaicon

RoK banks expand presence in Southeast Asia

BUSINESS
27/03/2020

Banks of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have strengthened their foothold in Southeast Asia by opening more branches in the rapidly-growing market, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.

Global events hinder bank IPO plansicon

Global events hinder bank IPO plans

BUSINESS
05/03/2020

Concerns over the lacklustre market have played a part in weakening investors’ appetite and could pose risks for Vietnamese banks going public this year.

Prudence important in assessing COVID-19 implicationsicon

Prudence important in assessing COVID-19 implications

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

Tran Ngoc Tho, member of the National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies, digs into the implications of coronavirus.

Banks speed recruitment to meet expansion plansicon

Banks speed recruitment to meet expansion plans

BUSINESS
22/02/2020

Many banks have announced the recruitment of a large number of personnel to meet business expansion plans in 2020.

SeABank earns net profit of nearly VND1.4 trillion in 2019icon

SeABank earns net profit of nearly VND1.4 trillion in 2019

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

SeABank (Vietnam) has just announced its 2019 business results with net profit of VND1,390.69 billion, an increase of VND768.26 billion or 123.4% compared to 2018, ROE at 12.03%. This is the highest growth rate ever of SeABank.

Banks likely to enjoy big fat earnings again this yearicon

Banks likely to enjoy big fat earnings again this year

BUSINESS
26/12/2019

Though the fiscal year 2019 is yet to end, early reports suggest major commercial banks in Vietnam will enjoy big fat earnings this year.

Vietnamese banks come closer to big dealsicon

Vietnamese banks come closer to big deals

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

Experts said that a series of favorable conditions are encouraging local banks’ plans to sell shares to foreign investors for capital hike in a move to meet the Vietnamese central bank’s Basel II regulation.

PwC surveys how financial and tech firms navigate fintech landscapeicon

PwC surveys how financial and tech firms navigate fintech landscape

BUSINESS
28/10/2019

PwC polled over 500 financial services and technology executives worldwide to figure out the factors that will determine the winners and losers of fintech.

Vietnamese banks ranked among 500 strongest in regionicon

Vietnamese banks ranked among 500 strongest in region

BUSINESS
11/10/2019

The Asian Banker continues to honour the 500 strongest banks in the Asia-Pacific in 2019 with some familiar names from Vietnam.

Foreign investors to join restructuring of Vietnamese banking systemicon

Foreign investors to join restructuring of Vietnamese banking system

FEATURE
29/05/2019

Foreign banks have been expressing eagerness to jump on the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) bandwagon in the banking sector.

 
 
