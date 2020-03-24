Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 30/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

31/03/2020 10:17:52 (GMT +7)

tag
 

banking sector

tin tức về banking sector mới nhất

EVFTA paves way for European investors to contribute capital to Vietnam’s banksicon
BUSINESS24/03/20200

EVFTA paves way for European investors to contribute capital to Vietnam’s banks

Within five years from the day the FTA takes effect, Vietnam pledges to consider European credit institutions’ proposals to allow them to hold up to 49 percent of shares in two Vietnamese joint stock banks.

 
Banks to provide over $12-billion credit to epidemic-hit firms

Banks to provide over $12-billion credit to epidemic-hit firms

icon07/03/20200
Banks warn of rising fraudulent websites, stolen accounts

Banks warn of rising fraudulent websites, stolen accounts

icon05/03/20200
Pending frustrations in M&amp;A unnerve investorsicon

Pending frustrations in M&A unnerve investors

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

Though mergers and acquisitions in Vietnam’s banking sector have ballooned recently, tie-ups between foreign and local lenders are not without their drawbacks. 

The highlights in the banking sector in 2019icon

The highlights in the banking sector in 2019

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

2019 witnessed low credit growth rate.

Vietnam banks thrive in 2019, profits exceed targetsicon

Vietnam banks thrive in 2019, profits exceed targets

BUSINESS
30/12/2019

2019 has been a good year for the banking sector. Most commercial banks performed well with profit results exceeding the targets set earlier in the year.

State firms make up 5% of total corporate loans in Vietnamicon

State firms make up 5% of total corporate loans in Vietnam

BUSINESS
25/12/2019

A major proportion of bank loans are provided for the business community, particularly the private sector and individuals.

Vietnam to consider reducing ownership at state-run commercial banksicon

Vietnam to consider reducing ownership at state-run commercial banks

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

Vietnam is committed to opening the financial market to foreign investors, particularly in financial services.

How much should VN customers spend on information security solutions?icon

How much should VN customers spend on information security solutions?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/12/2019

Ensuring information security is increasingly important as more online transactions are made. However, the budgets for information security allocated by financial institutions remain modest.

Total assets of banks in Vietnam increase 9% to nearly US$520 billionicon

Total assets of banks in Vietnam increase 9% to nearly US$520 billion

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

The total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 43.4% of the total of the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.4%.

Vietnam’s banking sector becomes more attractive to investorsicon

Vietnam’s banking sector becomes more attractive to investors

FEATURE
18/11/2019

Growing attractiveness of Vietnamese banks' shares is thanks to a positive revamp and strong outlook of the sector, particularly as Vietnam is accelerating global economic integration.

VN banks lower savings rates but base rate could still be highicon

VN banks lower savings rates but base rate could still be high

BUSINESS
14/11/2019

Several local banks have reduced their interest rates in recent days, going against the banking sector’s general year-end trend of increasing rates to boost earnings.

Postive changes made to resolve Vietnamese banks' bad debticon

Postive changes made to resolve Vietnamese banks' bad debt

BUSINESS
22/10/2019

The banking sector had made considerable headway into settling bad debt, restructuring credit institutions and developing the banking system two years since the National Assembly issued a resolution on the industry.

Foreign and Vietnamese banks in hot raceicon

Foreign and Vietnamese banks in hot race

BUSINESS
18/10/2019

With great advantages being held by foreign banks, Vietnamese banks find it difficult to compete.

Vietnam's banking sector sees series of M&amp;A dealsicon

Vietnam's banking sector sees series of M&A deals

BUSINESS
01/10/2019

Many M&A deals in the banking sector have wrapped up recently amid continued influx of foreign investment in Vietnam.

The ‘big four’ banks thirsty for foreign capitalicon

The ‘big four’ banks thirsty for foreign capital

BUSINESS
25/08/2019

Initial encouraging results have occurred after efforts were made to reduce the need for capital from banks where the state holds the controlling stake.

Vietnam bank rankings change as top banks get strongericon

Vietnam bank rankings change as top banks get stronger

BUSINESS
22/07/2019

The gap among commercial banks is wideneing with top-tier banks leaving others far behind. However, they are not problem-free.

Credit growth expanded 7.33 percent in H1icon

Credit growth expanded 7.33 percent in H1

BUSINESS
08/07/2019

The banking sector reported a credit growth of 7.33 percent in the first half of this year compared to the end of 2018, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Le Minh Hung said.

Banks short of credit growth quota for 2019icon

Banks short of credit growth quota for 2019

BUSINESS
02/07/2019

Though there remains six months, some banks have almost used up the assigned quota for the whole year, and experts said it would be difficult for the banks to get an expansion approval from the State Bank of Vietnam.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 