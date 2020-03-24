banking sector
tin tức về banking sector mới nhất
icon
Within five years from the day the FTA takes effect, Vietnam pledges to consider European credit institutions’ proposals to allow them to hold up to 49 percent of shares in two Vietnamese joint stock banks.
icon BUSINESS
16/01/2020
Though mergers and acquisitions in Vietnam’s banking sector have ballooned recently, tie-ups between foreign and local lenders are not without their drawbacks.
icon BUSINESS
08/01/2020
2019 witnessed low credit growth rate.
icon BUSINESS
30/12/2019
2019 has been a good year for the banking sector. Most commercial banks performed well with profit results exceeding the targets set earlier in the year.
icon BUSINESS
25/12/2019
A major proportion of bank loans are provided for the business community, particularly the private sector and individuals.
icon BUSINESS
18/12/2019
Vietnam is committed to opening the financial market to foreign investors, particularly in financial services.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/12/2019
Ensuring information security is increasingly important as more online transactions are made. However, the budgets for information security allocated by financial institutions remain modest.
icon BUSINESS
04/12/2019
The total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 43.4% of the total of the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.4%.
icon FEATURE
18/11/2019
Growing attractiveness of Vietnamese banks' shares is thanks to a positive revamp and strong outlook of the sector, particularly as Vietnam is accelerating global economic integration.
icon BUSINESS
14/11/2019
Several local banks have reduced their interest rates in recent days, going against the banking sector’s general year-end trend of increasing rates to boost earnings.
icon BUSINESS
22/10/2019
The banking sector had made considerable headway into settling bad debt, restructuring credit institutions and developing the banking system two years since the National Assembly issued a resolution on the industry.
icon BUSINESS
18/10/2019
With great advantages being held by foreign banks, Vietnamese banks find it difficult to compete.
icon BUSINESS
01/10/2019
Many M&A deals in the banking sector have wrapped up recently amid continued influx of foreign investment in Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
25/08/2019
Initial encouraging results have occurred after efforts were made to reduce the need for capital from banks where the state holds the controlling stake.
icon BUSINESS
22/07/2019
The gap among commercial banks is wideneing with top-tier banks leaving others far behind. However, they are not problem-free.
icon BUSINESS
08/07/2019
The banking sector reported a credit growth of 7.33 percent in the first half of this year compared to the end of 2018, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Le Minh Hung said.
icon BUSINESS
02/07/2019
Though there remains six months, some banks have almost used up the assigned quota for the whole year, and experts said it would be difficult for the banks to get an expansion approval from the State Bank of Vietnam.