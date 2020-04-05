Banking
SHB is planning to sell its shares in SHB Finance Company (SHBFC) to strategic foreign partners, the bank announced on Friday.
12/03/2020
Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has been given a US$70 million loan from three international finance institutions, Taiwanese Cathay United Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's branch in Hong Kong and Bank of Communications.
03/03/2020
Credit institutions have so far supported more than 44,000 COVID-19 affected customers following directions from the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV), an official reported on Monday.
27/02/2020
Seventeen out of 45 commercial banks slashed the fees for interbank transfers of small sums worth less than VND500,000 ($21.5).
19/02/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam made a net cash withdrawal worth VND86 trillion out of the economy through open market operations (OMO) from January 20 to February 14.
06/02/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam has asked credit institutions to prepare capital sources to meet borrowing demand and provide support to customers who have been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.
05/02/2020
The State Bank of Viet Nam has approved Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB)’s proposal to increase its charter capital to VND24.42 trillion (US$1.06 billion) from VND23.73 trillion.
05/02/2020
After a long period of stability, pressure from global markets has caused the Vietnamese dong to depreciate significantly against the US dollar in the past few days.
31/01/2020
Local banks may increase their pre-tax profits by 22.5 per cent on-year in 2020, SSI Securities Corporation's research unit has forecast.
31/01/2020
Remittances into Vietnam in 2019 exceed US$2.5 billion, up by 12 per cent compared with the previous year.
25/01/2020
Total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 42.7% of the total in the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.6%.
20/01/2020
Though Tet (Lunar New Year) is approaching with rising capital demands, the liquidity of the banking system is abundant, helping interest rates in the inter-bank market drop sharply, industry insiders said.
15/01/2020
The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) will be consistent in regulating monetary policies according to market developments, with no aim for an unfair competitive edge in international trade.
11/01/2020
The deal is expected to be worth about 15 billion Japanese yen (US$139 million).
06/01/2020
Bancassurance income is set to have much potential to grow both at sector-wide and individual bank level, according to a brokerage.
06/01/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a resolution to boost cashless payments in the country.
30/12/2019
Vietnam’s foreign reserves have surged 2.5 times against 2015, Governor of the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) Le Minh Hung said.
30/12/2019
Fitch Ratings has assigned a first-time long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) of 'BB' and long-term local-currency IDR of 'BBB' to ANZ Bank Vietnam Limited (ANZV).