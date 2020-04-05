Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Banking

tin tức về Banking mới nhất

SHB to sell financial arm to foreign partnersicon
SHB to sell financial arm to foreign partners

SHB is planning to sell its shares in SHB Finance Company (SHBFC) to strategic foreign partners, the bank announced on Friday.

 
Moody's places five VN financial institutions on review for downgrade

Moody's places five VN financial institutions on review for downgrade

Banks offer higher rates for online savings to draw clients amid COVID-19 battle

Banks offer higher rates for online savings to draw clients amid COVID-19 battle

VIB receives $70 million financial package from three int'l institutionsicon

VIB receives $70 million financial package from three int'l institutions

12/03/2020

Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has been given a US$70 million loan from three international finance institutions, Taiwanese Cathay United Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's branch in Hong Kong and Bank of Communications.

VN banks offer aids to 44,000 COVID-19 affected customersicon

VN banks offer aids to 44,000 COVID-19 affected customers

03/03/2020

Credit institutions have so far supported more than 44,000 COVID-19 affected customers following directions from the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV), an official reported on Monday.

Local commercial banks cut interbank transfer feesicon

Local commercial banks cut interbank transfer fees

27/02/2020

Seventeen out of 45 commercial banks slashed the fees for interbank transfers of small sums worth less than VND500,000 ($21.5).

VN central bank makes net cash withdrawal amidst high inflation pressureicon

VN central bank makes net cash withdrawal amidst high inflation pressure

19/02/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam made a net cash withdrawal worth VND86 trillion out of the economy through open market operations (OMO) from January 20 to February 14.

Banks to provide support to customers affected by coronavirusicon

Banks to provide support to customers affected by coronavirus

06/02/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam has asked credit institutions to prepare capital sources to meet borrowing demand and provide support to customers who have been affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

Military Bank gets nod to increase charter capital to more than $1 billionicon

Military Bank gets nod to increase charter capital to more than $1 billion

05/02/2020

The State Bank of Viet Nam has approved Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB)’s proposal to increase its charter capital to VND24.42 trillion (US$1.06 billion) from VND23.73 trillion.

Global volatilities cause Vietnamese currency to depreciateicon

Global volatilities cause Vietnamese currency to depreciate

05/02/2020

 After a long period of stability, pressure from global markets has caused the Vietnamese dong to depreciate significantly against the US dollar in the past few days.

Banking profit grows 22.5% in 2020: SSI Researchicon

Banking profit grows 22.5% in 2020: SSI Research

31/01/2020

Local banks may increase their pre-tax profits by 22.5 per cent on-year in 2020, SSI Securities Corporation's research unit has forecast.

Remittances to Vietnam through banks grow by 12 percent in 2019icon

Remittances to Vietnam through banks grow by 12 percent in 2019

31/01/2020

Remittances into Vietnam in 2019 exceed US$2.5 billion, up by 12 per cent compared with the previous year.

Total assets of banks in Vietnam swell 9.12% to over US$518 billionicon

Total assets of banks in Vietnam swell 9.12% to over US$518 billion

25/01/2020

Total assets of commercial banks under state ownership accounted for 42.7% of the total in the banking sector, followed by joint stock commercial banks with 41.6%.

Bank liquidity abundant ahead of Teticon

Bank liquidity abundant ahead of Tet

20/01/2020

Though Tet (Lunar New Year) is approaching with rising capital demands, the liquidity of the banking system is abundant, helping interest rates in the inter-bank market drop sharply, industry insiders said.

VN monetary policies do not create unfair gains in int'l trade: SBVicon

VN monetary policies do not create unfair gains in int'l trade: SBV

15/01/2020

The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) will be consistent in regulating monetary policies according to market developments, with no aim for an unfair competitive edge in international trade.

Japanese lender aims to buy into OCBicon

Japanese lender aims to buy into OCB

11/01/2020

The deal is expected to be worth about 15 billion Japanese yen (US$139 million).

Bancassurance becomes crucial growth driver for banks in Vietnamicon

Bancassurance becomes crucial growth driver for banks in Vietnam

06/01/2020

Bancassurance income is set to have much potential to grow both at sector-wide and individual bank level, according to a brokerage.

Vietnam c.bank sets cashless payments as top priority for 2020icon

Vietnam c.bank sets cashless payments as top priority for 2020

06/01/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a resolution to boost cashless payments in the country.

Vietnam’s foreign reserves surge 2.5 times over 2015icon

Vietnam’s foreign reserves surge 2.5 times over 2015

30/12/2019

Vietnam’s foreign reserves have surged 2.5 times against 2015, Governor of the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) Le Minh Hung said.

Fitch assigns ANZ Vietnam first-time 'BB' rating; positive outlookicon

Fitch assigns ANZ Vietnam first-time 'BB' rating; positive outlook

30/12/2019

Fitch Ratings has assigned a first-time long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) of 'BB' and long-term local-currency IDR of 'BBB' to ANZ Bank Vietnam Limited (ANZV).

 
 
