banks
tin tức về banks mới nhất
icon
Local lenders are considering waiving interest rates of outstanding loans worth VND185 trillion (US$7.94 billion) for 34,350 customers.
icon BUSINESS
26/12/2019
Capital difficulties are putting pressure on some banks struggling to meet the central bank’s Basel II deadline of early next year, but experts suggest the central bank should not delay the process.
icon BUSINESS
23/12/2019
Many local banks have released impressive business results, with many of them being confident that their pretax profits would exceed their targets for 2019.
icon BUSINESS
10/12/2019
It is a rare combination where Vietnamese banks are growing fast and are quite profitable, said an expert at JP Morgan.
icon BUSINESS
29/11/2019
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has warned commercial banks of the risks associated with accepting land-use rights certificates as collateral for loans.
icon BUSINESS
27/11/2019
Commercial banks are attempting to sell off a host of mortgaged assets, including real estate and cars, to speed up the settlement of huge bad debt.
icon BUSINESS
19/11/2019
National Assembly deputies have called on the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) to inspect three debt-laden banks that were earlier taken over by the State Bank of Vietnam, according to NA Secretary Nguyen Hanh Phuc.
icon BUSINESS
18/11/2019
A number of local commercial banks, including major players, have reduced and even eliminated service fees to attract more service users and depositors.
icon BUSINESS
13/11/2019
Shares of four Vietnamese banks may rise 14-68 percent in 12 months, according to JP Morgan’s Asia Pacific Equity Research.
icon BUSINESS
26/09/2019
Deputy CEO of VietinBank Tran Cong Quynh Lan believes that AI is important for banks, but how to apply it remains a difficult question.
icon BUSINESS
04/07/2019
A number of banks are introducing smart technology to tighten security and make customer transactions safer.
icon BUSINESS
22/05/2019
The State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) has uncovered several violations in the execution of build-transfer (BT) and build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects as well as at local banks.