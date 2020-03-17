Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 20:35:32 (GMT +7)

tag
 

banks

tin tức về banks mới nhất

Vietnam banks restructure debt maturities worth over US$930 million for customersicon
BUSINESS17/03/20200

Vietnam banks restructure debt maturities worth over US$930 million for customers

Local lenders are considering waiving interest rates of outstanding loans worth VND185 trillion (US$7.94 billion) for 34,350 customers.

 
More banks slash interbank transfer fees

More banks slash interbank transfer fees

icon05/03/20200
VN banks’ diversified income sources protect profits amid epidemic

VN banks’ diversified income sources protect profits amid epidemic

icon02/03/20200
Small banks struggle to meet Basel II deadlineicon

Small banks struggle to meet Basel II deadline

BUSINESS
26/12/2019

Capital difficulties are putting pressure on some banks struggling to meet the central bank’s Basel II deadline of early next year, but experts suggest the central bank should not delay the process.

Banks report handsome profitsicon

Banks report handsome profits

BUSINESS
23/12/2019

Many local banks have released impressive business results, with many of them being confident that their pretax profits would exceed their targets for 2019.

JP Morgan expects high growth and profitability from Vietnamese banksicon

JP Morgan expects high growth and profitability from Vietnamese banks

BUSINESS
10/12/2019

It is a rare combination where Vietnamese banks are growing fast and are quite profitable, said an expert at JP Morgan.

Banks warned of risks of accepting land as collateralicon

Banks warned of risks of accepting land as collateral

BUSINESS
29/11/2019

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has warned commercial banks of the risks associated with accepting land-use rights certificates as collateral for loans.

Banks auction mortgaged assets to recover bad debticon

Banks auction mortgaged assets to recover bad debt

BUSINESS
27/11/2019

Commercial banks are attempting to sell off a host of mortgaged assets, including real estate and cars, to speed up the settlement of huge bad debt.

Top audit regulator may look into debt-laden banks next yearicon

Top audit regulator may look into debt-laden banks next year

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

National Assembly deputies have called on the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) to inspect three debt-laden banks that were earlier taken over by the State Bank of Vietnam, according to NA Secretary Nguyen Hanh Phuc.

VN banks race to lower service feesicon

VN banks race to lower service fees

BUSINESS
18/11/2019

A number of local commercial banks, including major players, have reduced and even eliminated service fees to attract more service users and depositors.

Four Vietnamese bank shares to gain maximum 68 percent in 12 months: JP Morganicon

Four Vietnamese bank shares to gain maximum 68 percent in 12 months: JP Morgan

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

Shares of four Vietnamese banks may rise 14-68 percent in 12 months, according to JP Morgan’s Asia Pacific Equity Research.

Vietnamese banks apply AI in their productsicon

Vietnamese banks apply AI in their products

BUSINESS
26/09/2019

Deputy CEO of VietinBank Tran Cong Quynh Lan believes that AI is important for banks, but how to apply it remains a difficult question.

VN banks starts to adopt advanced authentication method to enhance securityicon

VN banks starts to adopt advanced authentication method to enhance security

BUSINESS
04/07/2019

A number of banks are introducing smart technology to tighten security and make customer transactions safer.

VN State Audit pinpoints violations at BT, BOT projects, banksicon

VN State Audit pinpoints violations at BT, BOT projects, banks

BUSINESS
22/05/2019

The State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) has uncovered several violations in the execution of build-transfer (BT) and build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects as well as at local banks.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 