Basel II

tin tức về Basel II mới nhất

VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESS09/04/20200

VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis

Many banks have adjusted business plans and set lower business targets as businesses, or bank clients, have been hit hard by Covid-19.

 
Which bank is the champion in CASA race?

Which bank is the champion in CASA race?

icon04/04/20200
Banks face bad debt risks amid pandemic

Banks face bad debt risks amid pandemic

icon26/03/20200
VPBank công bố hoàn thành triển khai cả 3 trụ cột của Basel II

VPBank công bố hoàn thành triển khai cả 3 trụ cột của Basel II

Kinh Doanh
14/02/2020

VPBank vừa công bố đã hoàn thành triển khai xong việc tuân thủ trụ cột cuối cùng của Basel II - Quy trình đánh giá nội bộ về mức đủ vốn (ICAAP- Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process) trong số ba trụ cột cần hoàn thành của Basel II.

Vietnam's banks to be very busy in 2020: analysts

Vietnam’s banks to be very busy in 2020: analysts

BUSINESS
07/02/2020

The banks will have to complete the transitional period to meet Basel II standards and begin the race for Basel III, and will also have to list shares and compete fiercely in the digital transformation process.

With new barrier, real estate credit expected to flow more slowly

With new barrier, real estate credit expected to flow more slowly

BUSINESS
27/01/2020

With Circular 22, which took effect on January 1, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has laid a new block to restrict capital flow to the property sector.

Huge capital flows into private sector

Huge capital flows into private sector

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

The reliance of private enterprises, business households and individuals on bank credit has brought both positive and negative effects.

Only one bank entered bourse in 2019

Only one bank entered bourse in 2019

BUSINESS
10/01/2020

Eighteen commercial banks are listed on the bourse, but only one bank entered the bourse in 2019.

The highlights in the banking sector in 2019

The highlights in the banking sector in 2019

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

2019 witnessed low credit growth rate.

Vietnam banks thrive in 2019, profits exceed targets

Vietnam banks thrive in 2019, profits exceed targets

BUSINESS
30/12/2019

2019 has been a good year for the banking sector. Most commercial banks performed well with profit results exceeding the targets set earlier in the year.

Small banks struggle to meet Basel II deadline

Small banks struggle to meet Basel II deadline

BUSINESS
26/12/2019

Capital difficulties are putting pressure on some banks struggling to meet the central bank’s Basel II deadline of early next year, but experts suggest the central bank should not delay the process.

The picture of Vietnam's banking sector in 2019

The picture of Vietnam's banking sector in 2019

BUSINESS
25/12/2019

The BIDV’s sale of shares to South Korean investor, the technology upgrading race among banks and a series of moves taken by the central bank are the highlights of 2019.

VN banks' capital to remain weak after Basel II delay: Fitch Ratings

VN banks' capital to remain weak after Basel II delay: Fitch Ratings

BUSINESS
25/12/2019

Fitch analysts were upbeat about continued strong economic growth in Vietnam, which makes near-term stress unlikely and underpins their stable outlook for the banking sector.

VIB & Vietcombank khẳng định vị thế dẫn đầu cuộc đua Basel II

VIB & Vietcombank khẳng định vị thế dẫn đầu cuộc đua Basel II

Kinh Doanh
17/12/2019

Hai đại diện đầu tiên đạt chuẩn quốc tế Basel II, VIB và Vietcombank đã chứng minh hiệu quả kinh doanh và quản trị rủi ro vượt trội so với mặt bằng chung của ngành ngân hàng.

Vietnamese banks struggle to raise chartered capital

Vietnamese banks struggle to raise chartered capital

BUSINESS
25/10/2019

The time to apply standards in accordance with Basel II is nearing and commercial banks are rushing to raise chartered capital.

Vietnamese banks issue more international bonds this year

Vietnamese banks issue more international bonds this year

BUSINESS
23/10/2019

Commercial banks are issuing international bonds because they need foreign currencies to satisfy dollar capital demand.

Foreign and Vietnamese banks in hot race

Foreign and Vietnamese banks in hot race

BUSINESS
18/10/2019

With great advantages being held by foreign banks, Vietnamese banks find it difficult to compete.

Foreign capital flows to Vietnamese banks

Foreign capital flows to Vietnamese banks

BUSINESS
14/10/2019

Large banks as well as smaller ones are seeking foreign investors in today's competitive market.

Resources to deal with bad debts pending

Resources to deal with bad debts pending

BUSINESS
09/09/2019

Established six years ago by the government, the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) has not been very effective.

Bank loans keep flowing to real estate projects

Bank loans keep flowing to real estate projects

BUSINESS
27/08/2019

Experts, citing figures and reports, affirmed that banks have not stopped funding real estate projects.

 
 
