Basel II
Many banks have adjusted business plans and set lower business targets as businesses, or bank clients, have been hit hard by Covid-19.
14/02/2020
VPBank vừa công bố đã hoàn thành triển khai xong việc tuân thủ trụ cột cuối cùng của Basel II - Quy trình đánh giá nội bộ về mức đủ vốn (ICAAP- Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process) trong số ba trụ cột cần hoàn thành của Basel II.
07/02/2020
The banks will have to complete the transitional period to meet Basel II standards and begin the race for Basel III, and will also have to list shares and compete fiercely in the digital transformation process.
27/01/2020
With Circular 22, which took effect on January 1, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has laid a new block to restrict capital flow to the property sector.
16/01/2020
The reliance of private enterprises, business households and individuals on bank credit has brought both positive and negative effects.
10/01/2020
Eighteen commercial banks are listed on the bourse, but only one bank entered the bourse in 2019.
08/01/2020
2019 witnessed low credit growth rate.
30/12/2019
2019 has been a good year for the banking sector. Most commercial banks performed well with profit results exceeding the targets set earlier in the year.
26/12/2019
Capital difficulties are putting pressure on some banks struggling to meet the central bank’s Basel II deadline of early next year, but experts suggest the central bank should not delay the process.
25/12/2019
The BIDV’s sale of shares to South Korean investor, the technology upgrading race among banks and a series of moves taken by the central bank are the highlights of 2019.
25/12/2019
Fitch analysts were upbeat about continued strong economic growth in Vietnam, which makes near-term stress unlikely and underpins their stable outlook for the banking sector.
17/12/2019
Hai đại diện đầu tiên đạt chuẩn quốc tế Basel II, VIB và Vietcombank đã chứng minh hiệu quả kinh doanh và quản trị rủi ro vượt trội so với mặt bằng chung của ngành ngân hàng.
25/10/2019
The time to apply standards in accordance with Basel II is nearing and commercial banks are rushing to raise chartered capital.
23/10/2019
Commercial banks are issuing international bonds because they need foreign currencies to satisfy dollar capital demand.
18/10/2019
With great advantages being held by foreign banks, Vietnamese banks find it difficult to compete.
14/10/2019
Large banks as well as smaller ones are seeking foreign investors in today's competitive market.
09/09/2019
Established six years ago by the government, the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) has not been very effective.
27/08/2019
Experts, citing figures and reports, affirmed that banks have not stopped funding real estate projects.