beauty contest
tin tức về beauty contest mới nhất
icon
A total of 35 leading entrants have made it through the semi-finals of Miss Vietnam 2020, which recently took place in Hanoi, with the participants now preparing for the pageant’s grand final.
icon VIETNAM & WORLD
05/01/2020
Nguyen Thu Trang, a third-year student of the Tokyo International University, has won the crown of a beauty contest held by the Vietnamese Youth and Student Association (VYSA) in Japan.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/11/2019
The national costume which Ngoc Chau, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Supranational 2019, will wear in the pageant has been officially unveiled by local designer Le Long Dung.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/11/2019
As Miss International 2019 concluded with the final round taking place in Japan on November 12, Vietnam’s representative Tuong San found herself finishing in the pageant’s top eight.