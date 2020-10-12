Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
beauty contest

tin tức về beauty contest mới nhất

35 contestants progress to grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS12/10/20200

35 contestants progress to grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020

A total of 35 leading entrants have made it through the semi-finals of Miss Vietnam 2020, which recently took place in Hanoi, with the participants now preparing for the pageant’s grand final.

 
Leading Miss Vietnam contestants shine in Ao Dai photo shoot

Leading Miss Vietnam contestants shine in Ao Dai photo shoot

icon07/10/20200
Miss Vietnam 2020 format changed due to Covid-19

Miss Vietnam 2020 format changed due to Covid-19

icon25/09/20200
Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in Japan holds beauty contesticon

Vietnamese Youth and Student Association in Japan holds beauty contest

VIETNAM & WORLD
05/01/2020

Nguyen Thu Trang, a third-year student of the Tokyo International University, has won the crown of a beauty contest held by the Vietnamese Youth and Student Association (VYSA) in Japan.

National costume unveiled for Miss Supranational 2019icon

National costume unveiled for Miss Supranational 2019

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/11/2019

The national costume which Ngoc Chau, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Supranational 2019, will wear in the pageant has been officially unveiled by local designer Le Long Dung.

Tuong San’s journey to reach Miss International finalicon

Tuong San’s journey to reach Miss International final

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/11/2019

As Miss International 2019 concluded with the final round taking place in Japan on November 12, Vietnam’s representative Tuong San found herself finishing in the pageant’s top eight.

 
 
