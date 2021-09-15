beauty pageants
Two Vietnamese contestants have been named in the list of 42 candidates for Miss Grand Slam 2020, according to Global Beauties, an online source of reliable pageant-related information and news.
18/05/2021
Reviewing the journey of Miss Universe Vietnam Nguyen Tran Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020 pageant through her most impressive costumes.
30/04/2021
The organisers of the Miss Earth Vietnam 2021 pageant will give awards to four winners during the upcoming grand finale, making the pageant the first Vietnamese contest to have four beauty queens.
15/10/2020
The leading 15 entrants from the northern region who will progress to the grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020 have been announced, with the conclusion of the pageant scheduled to get underway in late November in Ho Chi Minh City.