beauty pageants

tin tức về beauty pageants mới nhất

Two Vietnamese contestants vie for Miss Grand Slam 2020icon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS15/09/20210

Two Vietnamese contestants vie for Miss Grand Slam 2020

Two Vietnamese contestants have been named in the list of 42 candidates for Miss Grand Slam 2020, according to Global Beauties, an online source of reliable pageant-related information and news.
 
Miss Universe Vietnam Khanh Van not in Top Five of Timeless Beauty

Miss Universe Vietnam Khanh Van not in Top Five of Timeless Beauty

icon11/09/20210
Miss Vietnam Do Thi Ha among Top 13 ahead of Miss World 2021

Miss Vietnam Do Thi Ha among Top 13 ahead of Miss World 2021

icon07/09/20210
Khanh Van's impressive outfits at Miss Universe 2020icon

Khanh Van's impressive outfits at Miss Universe 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/05/2021
Reviewing the journey of Miss Universe Vietnam Nguyen Tran Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020 pageant through her most impressive costumes.
Miss Earth Vietnam 2021 to crown four winners at grand finaleicon

Miss Earth Vietnam 2021 to crown four winners at grand finale

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/04/2021
The organisers of the Miss Earth Vietnam 2021 pageant will give awards to four winners during the upcoming grand finale, making the pageant the first Vietnamese contest to have four beauty queens.
Top 15 northern contestants through to finals of Miss Vietnam 2020icon

Top 15 northern contestants through to finals of Miss Vietnam 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/10/2020
The leading 15 entrants from the northern region who will progress to the grand final of Miss Vietnam 2020 have been announced, with the conclusion of the pageant scheduled to get underway in late November in Ho Chi Minh City.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
