billionaire

tin tức về billionaire mới nhất

The 'hidden' rich kids of Vietnamese billionairesicon
BUSINESS10/11/20200

The 'hidden' rich kids of Vietnamese billionaires

Unlike other rich kids, these sons and daughters of the billionaires don’t often appear in the media.

 
Billionaire shows his power, buys FLC shares at high prices

icon06/11/20200
Rumors about billionaire’s investment increases bank capitalization value

icon26/09/20200
Vingroup rejects rumour about selling stake in Vinmec and Vinschoolicon

Vingroup rejects rumour about selling stake in Vinmec and Vinschool

BUSINESS
13/09/2020

Vingroup rejects rumour about selling its stake in Vinmec and Vinschool, reiterating that these two systems play a crucial role in the group’s ecosystem.

The multi-billion dollar empires that exist outside the stock marketicon

The multi-billion dollar empires that exist outside the stock market

BUSINESS
02/09/2020

Many large corporations, valued at billions of dollars, do not intend to list their shares on the bourse.

How will next-generation businesspeople perform?icon

How will next-generation businesspeople perform?

BUSINESS
30/04/2020

One third of the sons and daughters of top businesspeople have been given opportunities to run businesses, and most of them have initiated reforms.

Two Vietnamese drop out of billionaires listicon

Two Vietnamese drop out of billionaires list

BUSINESS
26/03/2020

The list of the world’s dollar billionaires announced recently by Forbes shows that the number of Vietnamese billionaires has fallen from five to three.

How much is needed to be listed among the top stock billionaires in Vietnam?icon

How much is needed to be listed among the top stock billionaires in Vietnam?

BUSINESS
22/02/2020

In 2009, when the VN Index soared from 324 points to the year's peak of 630 points, the richest stock billionaire had total assets worth over VND9 trillion. 

The rich kids born in the Year of the Raticon

The rich kids born in the Year of the Rat

BUSINESS
07/02/2020

As the children of famous businessmen with assets worth trillions of dong, they not only inherit huge assets but also have higher education levels and business success.

The businessmen born in the year of the Yang Metal Raticon

The businessmen born in the year of the Yang Metal Rat

BUSINESS
05/02/2020

Being clever and quick thinkers, the people born in the year of the Rat easily succeed in their careers and business.

Businessmen play big, lose bigicon

Businessmen play big, lose big

BUSINESS
19/01/2020

President of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group Doan Nguyen Duc decided to spend VND240 billion to buy back HAGL bonds, while the owner of Yeah 1 lost VND2.2 trillion in 2019.

2019: eventful year for Vietnamese billionairesicon

2019: eventful year for Vietnamese billionaires

BUSINESS
09/01/2020

Thaco’s president spent big money to rescue Hoang Anh Gia Lai, while Vingroup’s president transferred the retail division to Masan to gather strength on automobiles and technology.

2019: Pham Nhat Vuong is richest Vietnamese billionaireicon

2019: Pham Nhat Vuong is richest Vietnamese billionaire

BUSINESS
05/01/2020

Pham Nhat Vuong, president of Vingroup, and Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, CEO of Vietjet Air and vice president of Hdbank, top the 2019 list of Vietnamese stock billionaires.

The wealth of the top 10 richest Vietnamese billionaires fluctuates year by yearicon

The wealth of the top 10 richest Vietnamese billionaires fluctuates year by year

BUSINESS
19/10/2019

While August, or the seventh month of the lunar year, brought good luck to many stock billionaires, September proved to be an unlucky month for them.

 
 
