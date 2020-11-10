billionaire
tin tức về billionaire mới nhất
Unlike other rich kids, these sons and daughters of the billionaires don’t often appear in the media.
13/09/2020
Vingroup rejects rumour about selling its stake in Vinmec and Vinschool, reiterating that these two systems play a crucial role in the group’s ecosystem.
02/09/2020
Many large corporations, valued at billions of dollars, do not intend to list their shares on the bourse.
30/04/2020
One third of the sons and daughters of top businesspeople have been given opportunities to run businesses, and most of them have initiated reforms.
26/03/2020
The list of the world’s dollar billionaires announced recently by Forbes shows that the number of Vietnamese billionaires has fallen from five to three.
22/02/2020
In 2009, when the VN Index soared from 324 points to the year's peak of 630 points, the richest stock billionaire had total assets worth over VND9 trillion.
07/02/2020
As the children of famous businessmen with assets worth trillions of dong, they not only inherit huge assets but also have higher education levels and business success.
05/02/2020
Being clever and quick thinkers, the people born in the year of the Rat easily succeed in their careers and business.
19/01/2020
President of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group Doan Nguyen Duc decided to spend VND240 billion to buy back HAGL bonds, while the owner of Yeah 1 lost VND2.2 trillion in 2019.
09/01/2020
Thaco’s president spent big money to rescue Hoang Anh Gia Lai, while Vingroup’s president transferred the retail division to Masan to gather strength on automobiles and technology.
05/01/2020
Pham Nhat Vuong, president of Vingroup, and Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, CEO of Vietjet Air and vice president of Hdbank, top the 2019 list of Vietnamese stock billionaires.
19/10/2019
While August, or the seventh month of the lunar year, brought good luck to many stock billionaires, September proved to be an unlucky month for them.