Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Tin tức nóng nhất ngày 23/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Tin tức mới nhất ngày 13/3/2020 trên báo VietNamNet
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/03/2020 20:39:52 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Binh Dinh

tin tức về Binh Dinh mới nhất

Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe droughticon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT8 giờ trước0

Rice fields abandoned as Binh Dinh suffers severe drought

Hundreds of hectares of rice fields in Binh Thuan Commune, Binh Dinh Province are being abandoned due to serious drought.

 
Cham towers in Binh Dinh province

Cham towers in Binh Dinh province

icon18/03/20200
Binh Dinh moves to develop sedge mat brand

Binh Dinh moves to develop sedge mat brand

icon14/03/20200
Three provinces ask government to build Quy Nhon-Pleiku highwayicon

Three provinces ask government to build Quy Nhon-Pleiku highway

SOCIETY
06/03/2020

Leaders of three provinces have proposed the Government approve the construction of the Quy Nhon-Pleiku highway in the 2021-25 period.

A look at some of unmissable safe destinations found in Vietnamicon

A look at some of unmissable safe destinations found in Vietnam

PHOTOS
05/03/2020

Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Dak Lak, and Gia Lai provinces offer travelers safe destinations, while simultaneously providing various promotions as a means of boosting the flow of domestic tourists.

Shaping tourism chains of the coasticon

Shaping tourism chains of the coast

TRAVEL
26/01/2020

The central region looks set to spur on development of urban coastal tourism chains, leveraging the generous presence of stunning beaches, cultural legacies, and the emergence of big brands in the area.

Construction company has to pay for embankment collapseicon

Construction company has to pay for embankment collapse

SOCIETY
21/01/2020

The People’s Committee of Quy Nhon City, central coastal Binh Dinh Province asked Thanh Huy Ltd Company to pay for repairs for a river embankment in Thị Nại Ward.

Honest error or deadly mistake?icon

Honest error or deadly mistake?

SOCIETY
26/12/2019

Due to an admin error, 27 patients recently discharged from hospitals and medical centres in central Binh Dinh Province are now considered 'dead' in their medical records.

Beware! Your ex could be a scammer!icon

Beware! Your ex could be a scammer!

SOCIETY
22/12/2019

Le Thi Hong Thu, ex-wife of a director of a real estate company in central Binh Dinh Province, has been accused of faking her ex-husband’s signature to commit fraud.

Phu Cat airport to welcome first international flighticon

Phu Cat airport to welcome first international flight

SOCIETY
24/11/2019

Phu Cat airport in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh, is scheduled to welcome the first international flight by the end of December this year.

Vietnam – a destination for foreign investorsicon

Vietnam – a destination for foreign investors

FEATURE
11/11/2019

“I expect Vietnam’s economy to continue to be one of the world’s fastest growing in the coming years,” said Dr. Frank Jurgen, Chairman of the Horasis in an interview with VietNamNet’s Lan Anh.

Statue of famous songwriter proposed for Quy Nhon Beachicon

Statue of famous songwriter proposed for Quy Nhon Beach

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/10/2019

Authorities of the southern central province of Binh Dinh have proposed building the statue of famous dead musician Trinh Cong Son on a local beach.

Binh Dinh refuses to dump waste mud into local seaicon

Binh Dinh refuses to dump waste mud into local sea

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/10/2019

The Vietnam Maritime Administration (Vinamarine) and authorities of central Binh Dinh Province have agreed to not to dump 300,000cu.m of waste mud into the sea and instead use it for another project.

Binh Dinh wind power project halted to following deforestationicon

Binh Dinh wind power project halted to following deforestation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/10/2019

Authorities of the southern central province of Binh Dinh have requested to halt a local wind power project after a large area of forest in the project area was destroyed.

Binh Dinh halts giant sculptural relief on mountainicon

Binh Dinh halts giant sculptural relief on mountain

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/09/2019

The authorities of Binh Dinh Province have decided to suspend the construction of a giant sculptural relief on a local mountain named Ba Hoa.

Binh Dinh hosts first Gong cultural festivalicon

Binh Dinh hosts first Gong cultural festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/09/2019

The first Gong cultural festival for ethnic minority groups in Binh Dinh took place at Quy Nhon City – based Nguyen Tat Thanh Square on September 11.

Quy Nhon set to host National Kickboxing Championshipicon

Quy Nhon set to host National Kickboxing Championship

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/08/2019

The National Kickboxing Championship is scheduled to start in the city of Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh Province on August 20.

Giant sculptural relief to be built on Binh Dinh mountainicon

Giant sculptural relief to be built on Binh Dinh mountain

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/08/2019

Binh Dinh Province will build a giant sculptural relief about the mythical history of the Vietnamese people on a local mountain in Quy Nhon City.

Severe drought hits central Vietnamicon

Severe drought hits central Vietnam

PHOTOS
01/08/2019

Prolonged droughts have made adverse impacts on the lives of people in the central region of Vietnam.

Binh Dinh experiences most serious drought in 15 yearsicon

Binh Dinh experiences most serious drought in 15 years

SOCIETY
19/07/2019

The south central province of Binh Dinh is experiencing its most serious drought in the last 15 years, with 4,000 households and 3,400ha of crops lacking water.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 