Binh Dinh
tin tức về Binh Dinh mới nhất
Hundreds of hectares of rice fields in Binh Thuan Commune, Binh Dinh Province are being abandoned due to serious drought.
06/03/2020
Leaders of three provinces have proposed the Government approve the construction of the Quy Nhon-Pleiku highway in the 2021-25 period.
05/03/2020
Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Dak Lak, and Gia Lai provinces offer travelers safe destinations, while simultaneously providing various promotions as a means of boosting the flow of domestic tourists.
26/01/2020
The central region looks set to spur on development of urban coastal tourism chains, leveraging the generous presence of stunning beaches, cultural legacies, and the emergence of big brands in the area.
21/01/2020
The People’s Committee of Quy Nhon City, central coastal Binh Dinh Province asked Thanh Huy Ltd Company to pay for repairs for a river embankment in Thị Nại Ward.
26/12/2019
Due to an admin error, 27 patients recently discharged from hospitals and medical centres in central Binh Dinh Province are now considered 'dead' in their medical records.
22/12/2019
Le Thi Hong Thu, ex-wife of a director of a real estate company in central Binh Dinh Province, has been accused of faking her ex-husband’s signature to commit fraud.
24/11/2019
Phu Cat airport in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh, is scheduled to welcome the first international flight by the end of December this year.
11/11/2019
“I expect Vietnam’s economy to continue to be one of the world’s fastest growing in the coming years,” said Dr. Frank Jurgen, Chairman of the Horasis in an interview with VietNamNet’s Lan Anh.
19/10/2019
Authorities of the southern central province of Binh Dinh have proposed building the statue of famous dead musician Trinh Cong Son on a local beach.
10/10/2019
The Vietnam Maritime Administration (Vinamarine) and authorities of central Binh Dinh Province have agreed to not to dump 300,000cu.m of waste mud into the sea and instead use it for another project.
04/10/2019
Authorities of the southern central province of Binh Dinh have requested to halt a local wind power project after a large area of forest in the project area was destroyed.
26/09/2019
The authorities of Binh Dinh Province have decided to suspend the construction of a giant sculptural relief on a local mountain named Ba Hoa.
12/09/2019
The first Gong cultural festival for ethnic minority groups in Binh Dinh took place at Quy Nhon City – based Nguyen Tat Thanh Square on September 11.
08/08/2019
The National Kickboxing Championship is scheduled to start in the city of Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh Province on August 20.
07/08/2019
Binh Dinh Province will build a giant sculptural relief about the mythical history of the Vietnamese people on a local mountain in Quy Nhon City.
01/08/2019
Prolonged droughts have made adverse impacts on the lives of people in the central region of Vietnam.
19/07/2019
The south central province of Binh Dinh is experiencing its most serious drought in the last 15 years, with 4,000 households and 3,400ha of crops lacking water.