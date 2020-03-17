Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
# VirusCorona
Coronavirus: Stocks rocked by record volatility
Coronavirus: Stocks rocked by record volatility

The Dow has seen its five biggest ever one-day points falls in the last month on coronavirus fears.

 
Rate cuts: US goes to almost zero and launches huge stimulus programme

Rate cuts: US goes to almost zero and launches huge stimulus programme

Oil plunges in Asia as producers start price war

Oil plunges in Asia as producers start price war

Japanese shares fall as coronavirus fears persist

Japanese shares fall as coronavirus fears persist

Other Asian stock markets were mixed after the Dow surged more than 5% on hopes of fresh support.

Coronavirus: Microsoft warns of hit to computer sales

Coronavirus: Microsoft warns of hit to computer sales

Microsoft is the latest tech firm to warn of disruption as suppliers are hit by coronavirus shutdown.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES FEB. 26

Vietnam to enhance agriculture risk management capacity

Japan shares slump as Asia reacts to global sell-off

Japan shares slump as Asia reacts to global sell-off

Tokyo shares drop sharply while Asian stock markets trade cautiously following big falls in US and UK.

 
 
