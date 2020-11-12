Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
black credit

tin tức về black credit mới nhất

Black credit leading people to dead end, with no escape from debticon
BUSINESS12/11/20200

Black credit leading people to dead end, with no escape from debt

Covid-19 has caused many people to lose jobs and has paved the way for black credit to emerge.

 
Black credit with interest rates of up to 1,400% per annum bleed borrowers dry

Black credit with interest rates of up to 1,400% per annum bleed borrowers dry

icon09/11/20200
Chinese lending apps leave Vietnam quietly

Chinese lending apps leave Vietnam quietly

icon30/07/20200
Many Vietnamese trapped by Chinese lending appsicon

Many Vietnamese trapped by Chinese lending apps

BUSINESS
17/06/2020

Chinese apps in Vietnam are luring borrowers who have to pay back debt at high interest rates within a short period of time.

Government press conference clarifies issues of concernicon

Government press conference clarifies issues of concern

POLITICS
03/06/2020

Several issues of public concern were mentioned during a press conference following the monthly Government meeting in Hanoi on June 2.

Chinese usury apps set up in Vietnamicon

Chinese usury apps set up in Vietnam

BUSINESS
14/05/2020

About 60-70 Chinese businesses have come to Vietnam to set up legal entities and provide loans at exorbitant interest rates under the names of Vietnamese businesses, according to Nextech president Nguyen Hoa Binh.

Vietnam c.bank orders actions to fight black crediticon

Vietnam c.bank orders actions to fight black credit

BUSINESS
08/01/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a document requesting credit organisations and branches of foreign banks to expand credit activities serving production, business and consumption as part of efforts to limit “black credit”.

A new race starts for consumer lendersicon

A new race starts for consumer lenders

BUSINESS
02/09/2019

With an annual 20-30 percent growth rate, the consumer credit market has become an attractive sector.

No place for black credit in HCM Cityicon

No place for black credit in HCM City

SOCIETY
25/08/2019

Lieutenant General Le Dong Phong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Policy, speaks to Thanh Niên (Young People) newspaper on his agency’s commitment to tackle ‘black credit’ in the city.

Ministry asked to tighten security ahead of important national eventsicon

Ministry asked to tighten security ahead of important national events

POLITICS
17/07/2019

The Ministry of Public Security has been asked to tighten security for upcoming important events, including the Party Congress at all levels, according to Government Resolution No. 50/NQ-CP issued recently.

VN government gives green light to mobile money projecticon

VN government gives green light to mobile money project

BUSINESS
14/04/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has directed the Ministry of Information and Communications in co-ordination with the State Bank of Vietnam to develop a “mobile money” project.

 
 
