black credit
tin tức về black credit mới nhất
Covid-19 has caused many people to lose jobs and has paved the way for black credit to emerge.
17/06/2020
Chinese apps in Vietnam are luring borrowers who have to pay back debt at high interest rates within a short period of time.
03/06/2020
Several issues of public concern were mentioned during a press conference following the monthly Government meeting in Hanoi on June 2.
14/05/2020
About 60-70 Chinese businesses have come to Vietnam to set up legal entities and provide loans at exorbitant interest rates under the names of Vietnamese businesses, according to Nextech president Nguyen Hoa Binh.
08/01/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued a document requesting credit organisations and branches of foreign banks to expand credit activities serving production, business and consumption as part of efforts to limit “black credit”.
02/09/2019
With an annual 20-30 percent growth rate, the consumer credit market has become an attractive sector.
25/08/2019
Lieutenant General Le Dong Phong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Policy, speaks to Thanh Niên (Young People) newspaper on his agency’s commitment to tackle ‘black credit’ in the city.
17/07/2019
The Ministry of Public Security has been asked to tighten security for upcoming important events, including the Party Congress at all levels, according to Government Resolution No. 50/NQ-CP issued recently.
14/04/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has directed the Ministry of Information and Communications in co-ordination with the State Bank of Vietnam to develop a “mobile money” project.