blood donation
tin tức về blood donation mới nhất
icon
Director of the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) Bach Quoc Khanh spoke about the voluntary blood donation movement, during the COVID-19 pandemic which has deterred many from going to blood drive.
icon SOCIETY
08/02/2020
Hundreds of young people in HCM City are calling on their friends via social media and others to donate blood to address a shortage amid the ongoing public health emergency caused by the coronavirus.
icon SOCIETY
19/12/2019
Organisers expect to collect at least 50,000 units of blood during “Chu Nhat Do 2020” (Red Sunday), a blood donation festival, which will kick off on December 22 in Hanoi.
icon SOCIETY
19/11/2019
Le Van Sy, a health technician at a hospital in central Quang Binh Province, has been dedicated to giving blood for years.
icon SOCIETY
04/08/2019
More than 500 Buddhist monks, nuns and followers registered for blood donation while 150 people put their names on the list of organ donors at a festival in Hanoi on August 4.
icon SOCIETY
09/06/2019
Nguyen Tri Hieu, 48, from HCM City has donated blood 71 times. However, he has set a goal of donating blood up to 100 times or until his health no longer allows him to.