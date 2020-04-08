Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Blood donation in Vietnam still unstableicon
Blood donation in Vietnam still unstable

Director of the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) Bach Quoc Khanh spoke about the voluntary blood donation movement, during the COVID-19 pandemic which has deterred many from going to blood drive.

 
Blood donation in dire need

Blood donation in dire need

Youth union with kind-heartedness

Youth union with kind-heartedness

Young people in HCM City call on peers to donate bloodicon

Young people in HCM City call on peers to donate blood

Hundreds of young people in HCM City are calling on their friends via social media and others to donate blood to address a shortage amid the ongoing public health emergency caused by the coronavirus.

Hanoi Red Sunday expected to collect 50,000 blood unitsicon

Hanoi Red Sunday expected to collect 50,000 blood units

Organisers expect to collect at least 50,000 units of blood during “Chu Nhat Do 2020” (Red Sunday), a blood donation festival, which will kick off on December 22 in Hanoi.

Health technician dedicated to giving bloodicon

Health technician dedicated to giving blood

Le Van Sy, a health technician at a hospital in central Quang Binh Province, has been dedicated to giving blood for years.

Over 650 Buddhist monks, followers register for blood, organ donationicon

Over 650 Buddhist monks, followers register for blood, organ donation

More than 500 Buddhist monks, nuns and followers registered for blood donation while 150 people put their names on the list of organ donors at a festival in Hanoi on August 4.

Vietnamese man sets goal to donate blood 100 timesicon

Vietnamese man sets goal to donate blood 100 times

Nguyen Tri Hieu, 48, from HCM City has donated blood 71 times. However, he has set a goal of donating blood up to 100 times or until his health no longer allows him to.

 
 
