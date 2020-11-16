books
A book featuring the art of ethnic Khmer murals in southern Vietnam by cultural researcher Huynh Thanh Binh has been released by the HCM City-based Van Hoa-Van Nghe (Culture-Arts) Publishing House.
27/03/2020
Hanoi People's Committee has issued the plan for the literary development in the city to 2025 with a view to 2030.
13/03/2020
Book lovers have been offered opportunities to buy their favourites at surprisingly low prices on online bookstores at a time when traditional bookshops have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.
02/09/2019
As the son of diplomats, American novelist Alexander Yates has travelled to 70 countries around the world.