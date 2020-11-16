 
books

tin tức về books mới nhất

New book features Khmer murals in southern Vietnamicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS16/11/20200

New book features Khmer murals in southern Vietnam

A book featuring the art of ethnic Khmer murals in southern Vietnam by cultural researcher Huynh Thanh Binh has been released by the HCM City-based Van Hoa-Van Nghe (Culture-Arts) Publishing House. 

 
The last “book doctor” in Saigon

The last “book doctor” in Saigon

icon10/11/20200
Free book ATM machine makes debut in Hanoi

Free book ATM machine makes debut in Hanoi

icon25/04/20200
Hanoi aims to become literary hub by 2030icon

Hanoi aims to become literary hub by 2030

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
27/03/2020

Hanoi People's Committee has issued the plan for the literary development in the city to 2025 with a view to 2030.

Online bookstores cut prices amid COVID-19 epidemicicon

Online bookstores cut prices amid COVID-19 epidemic

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
13/03/2020

Book lovers have been offered opportunities to buy their favourites at surprisingly low prices on online bookstores at a time when traditional bookshops have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Booker judges try to have it both waysicon

Booker judges try to have it both ways

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/10/2019

Awarding joint prize to Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo feels like a fudge

American writer settles down in Vietnam after travelling to 70 countriesicon

American writer settles down in Vietnam after travelling to 70 countries

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
02/09/2019

As the son of diplomats, American novelist Alexander Yates has travelled to 70 countries around the world.

 
 
