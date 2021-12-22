border gates
The General Department of Vietnam Customs has informed that many cargo trucks from Vietnam are still jammed in the China side of the Northern border gates and vice versa due to strict control of vehicle flow for Covid-19 prevention purposes.
07/04/2020
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested northern provinces to promote cooperation with their Chinese partners to implement disease control processes and allow goods through the border.
01/04/2020
The Vietnamese Government has decided to suspend cross-border activities of individuals at main and secondary border gates, and trails in border areas sharing with Cambodia and Laos from April 1.
21/02/2020
Tourism agencies based in Hanoi have been asked to cancel tours to areas affected by novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and refuse tourists from those affected zones.
17/02/2020
Vietnam has seen positive signs in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), heard a meeting of the national steering committee for prevention and control of the disease on February 17.
11/02/2020
Authorities in China’s Guangxi Province have decided to extend the closure of border markets and continue to suspend the trading of goods by individuals until the end of February.
10/02/2020
The outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has affected Vietnam’s trade with not only China but also other markets, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.
08/01/2020
The Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade urged firms to closely watch exports of agricultural products to China to prevent goods getting stuck at border gates before and after the Lunar New Year holiday.
29/10/2019
The 14th National Assembly will debate this week some draft laws, including the law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on entry, exit, transit and residence of foreigners in Vietnam, as part of the ongoing eighth session.