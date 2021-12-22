 
border gates

tin tức về border gates mới nhất

Vietnamese goods trucks still stuck at Northern border gates
BUSINESS22/12/20210

Vietnamese goods trucks still stuck at Northern border gates

The General Department of Vietnam Customs has informed that many cargo trucks from Vietnam are still jammed in the China side of the Northern border gates and vice versa due to strict control of vehicle flow for Covid-19 prevention purposes.
 
Thousands of trucks stuck at border gates due to China's strict covid control

Thousands of trucks stuck at border gates due to China’s strict covid control

18/12/20210
5,500 container trucks carrying farm produce stuck at northern border gates

5,500 container trucks carrying farm produce stuck at northern border gates

14/12/20210
Northern provinces asked to cooperate with China to manage border trade

Northern provinces asked to cooperate with China to manage border trade

BUSINESS
07/04/2020
 The Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested northern provinces to promote cooperation with their Chinese partners to implement disease control processes and allow goods through the border.  
Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19

Vietnam suspends residents' border crossing from/to Laos, Cambodia over COVID-19

SOCIETY
01/04/2020
The Vietnamese Government has decided to suspend cross-border activities of individuals at main and secondary border gates, and trails in border areas sharing with Cambodia and Laos from April 1.
Vietnam ensures tourist safety amid coronavirus

Vietnam ensures tourist safety amid coronavirus

TRAVEL
21/02/2020
Tourism agencies based in Hanoi have been asked to cancel tours to areas affected by novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and refuse tourists from those affected zones.
Vietnam sees positive signs in fight against COVID-19

Vietnam sees positive signs in fight against COVID-19

SOCIETY
17/02/2020
Vietnam has seen positive signs in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), heard a meeting of the national steering committee for prevention and control of the disease on February 17.
China delays reopening of border markets: MoIT

China delays reopening of border markets: MoIT

BUSINESS
11/02/2020
 Authorities in China’s Guangxi Province have decided to extend the closure of border markets and continue to suspend the trading of goods by individuals until the end of February.
nCoV outbreak impacts Vietnam's trade with not only China: official

nCoV outbreak impacts Vietnam’s trade with not only China: official

BUSINESS
10/02/2020
The outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has affected Vietnam’s trade with not only China but also other markets, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.
VN firms urged to monitor exports to China

VN firms urged to monitor exports to China

BUSINESS
08/01/2020
The Import and Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade urged firms to closely watch exports of agricultural products to China to prevent goods getting stuck at border gates before and after the Lunar New Year holiday.
Vietnamese tourism sector urges revision of visa regulations

Vietnamese tourism sector urges revision of visa regulations

TRAVEL
29/10/2019
The 14th National Assembly will debate this week some draft laws, including the law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on entry, exit, transit and residence of foreigners in Vietnam, as part of the ongoing eighth session.
 
 
