Border guards

tin tức về Border guards mới nhất

Filipino adrift at sea saved by Binh Dinh fishermen, border guards
SOCIETY03/05/20200

Filipino adrift at sea saved by Binh Dinh fishermen, border guards

A Filipino fisherman found exhausted and adrift at sea has been saved by fishermen and border guards of the central province of Binh Dinh.

 
US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescued

US citizen in distress on Saigon River rescued

icon03/05/20200
Border guards keep people safe from coronavirus

Border guards keep people safe from coronavirus

icon13/04/20200
Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic

Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic

PHOTOS
22/03/2020

Border guards in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and near border crossings to receive people in quarantine in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the country..

Border forces of Vietnamese, Chinese provinces hold joint patrol

Border forces of Vietnamese, Chinese provinces hold joint patrol

POLITICS
29/02/2020

Border guards of Lao Cai and border management officers of the Hekou entry-exit check point of China’s Yunnan province held a joint patrol on February 27-28 to boost law enforcement and COVID-19 prevention.

Border guards tighten checks to prevent coronavirus spread

Border guards tighten checks to prevent coronavirus spread

SOCIETY
13/02/2020

The lives of border guards are difficult in some northern mountainous provinces during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Border guards discover heroin traffickers

Border guards discover heroin traffickers

SOCIETY
03/02/2020

Three men have been caught transporting heroin in Vietnam.

The trio were arrested with almost five kilograms of the drug, the largest amount ever seized by border guards in Thua Thien-Hue Province.

Two Laotian men caught with 100,000 pills of synthetic drugs

Two Laotian men caught with 100,000 pills of synthetic drugs

SOCIETY
14/11/2019

Border guards operating in Dien Bien province have co-operated with their counterparts in Laos to successfully arrest two Laotian traffickers as they were in the process of transporting a large quantity of drugs into Vietnam.

Lang Son border guards arrest two for trying to sell newborn to China

Lang Son border guards arrest two for trying to sell newborn to China

SOCIETY
27/08/2019

Border guards in northern Lang Son Province caught a man and a woman trying to cross into China with a newborn baby on Sunday, in an effort likely put a stop to a human trafficking case.

Laotian drug trafficker arrested in central Vietnam

Laotian drug trafficker arrested in central Vietnam

SOCIETY
29/05/2019

 A Laotian citizen was arrested attempting to illegally transport drugs into Vietnam on May 28.

 
 
