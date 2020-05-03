Border guards
A Filipino fisherman found exhausted and adrift at sea has been saved by fishermen and border guards of the central province of Binh Dinh.
22/03/2020
Border guards in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and near border crossings to receive people in quarantine in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the country..
29/02/2020
Border guards of Lao Cai and border management officers of the Hekou entry-exit check point of China’s Yunnan province held a joint patrol on February 27-28 to boost law enforcement and COVID-19 prevention.
13/02/2020
The lives of border guards are difficult in some northern mountainous provinces during the Coronavirus outbreak.
03/02/2020
Three men have been caught transporting heroin in Vietnam.
The trio were arrested with almost five kilograms of the drug, the largest amount ever seized by border guards in Thua Thien-Hue Province.
14/11/2019
Border guards operating in Dien Bien province have co-operated with their counterparts in Laos to successfully arrest two Laotian traffickers as they were in the process of transporting a large quantity of drugs into Vietnam.
27/08/2019
Border guards in northern Lang Son Province caught a man and a woman trying to cross into China with a newborn baby on Sunday, in an effort likely put a stop to a human trafficking case.
29/05/2019
A Laotian citizen was arrested attempting to illegally transport drugs into Vietnam on May 28.