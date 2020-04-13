border trade
tin tức về border trade mới nhất
China is beginning to offer a glimpse into the near future for some countries, as the economic superpower tries to pick itself back up slowly following major lockdowns in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
14/02/2020
The Prime Minister has set the goal of exporting $300 billion worth of products this year, but with the coronavirus outbreak, this proves to be an impossible mission.
11/02/2020
Authorities in China’s Guangxi Province have decided to extend the closure of border markets and continue to suspend the trading of goods by individuals until the end of February.