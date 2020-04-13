Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VirusCorona
border trade

tin tức về border trade mới nhất

World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboardicon
FEATURE13/04/20200

World watches as China moves ahead on economic chessboard

China is beginning to offer a glimpse into the near future for some countries, as the economic superpower tries to pick itself back up slowly following major lockdowns in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

 
Export of agricultural products to China show positive signs, says businesses

Export of agricultural products to China show positive signs, says businesses

icon26/03/20200
Vietnam and China to cooperate on trade activities though pandemic: minister

Vietnam and China to cooperate on trade activities though pandemic: minister

icon17/03/20200
Vietnam vows to obtain $300 billion in export turnovericon

Vietnam vows to obtain $300 billion in export turnover

BUSINESS
14/02/2020

The Prime Minister has set the goal of exporting $300 billion worth of products this year, but with the coronavirus outbreak, this proves to be an impossible mission.

China delays reopening of border markets: MoITicon

China delays reopening of border markets: MoIT

BUSINESS
11/02/2020

 Authorities in China’s Guangxi Province have decided to extend the closure of border markets and continue to suspend the trading of goods by individuals until the end of February.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
