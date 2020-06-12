bot projects
tin tức về bot projects mới nhất
icon
A series of build-operate-transfer power projects are lagging behind set schedules by as much as a year due to the global pandemic, threading concern into the power supply issue in the coming time.
icon BUSINESS
25/05/2020
The Ministry of Transport has proposed that the Government compensate developers of two out of four build-operate-transfer (BOT) tollgates and shut them down due to protests among road users.
icon BUSINESS
01/11/2019
More than 2,320 bank officers have lost jobs at VP Bank, and the figure is 1,248 at OCB. The two banks had the highest number of officers losing jobs this year.
icon FEATURE
23/10/2019
Vietnam has closed its doors to international investors joining the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway initiative, catering to domestic groups only.
icon SOCIETY
14/09/2019
The Government's website (baochinhphu.vn) recently published an interview with Dr Tran Chung, President of the Association of Private Investors in Road Transport, on strong and weak points of BOT projects in Vietnam.
icon SOCIETY
12/07/2019
The Directorate for Roads of Viet Nam (DRVN) on Wednesday lifted the suspension of fee collection at three build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects.
icon BUSINESS
22/05/2019
The State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) has uncovered several violations in the execution of build-transfer (BT) and build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects as well as at local banks.
icon BUSINESS
11/05/2019
Nearly half of the transport BOT projects under the management of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DFRV) report low revenue, with many of them incurring big losses.
icon SOCIETY
13/04/2019
Thai Son Development and Investment JSC, a business under the Defense Ministry, was found to have falsified bank statements to win construction contracts and BOT transport projects before transferring them to other contractors.