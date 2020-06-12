Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
bot projects

tin tức về bot projects mới nhất

Delayed BOT projects threaten to disrupt future power supply
BUSINESS12/06/20200

Delayed BOT projects threaten to disrupt future power supply

A series of build-operate-transfer power projects are lagging behind set schedules by as much as a year due to the global pandemic, threading concern into the power supply issue in the coming time.

 
Local businesses disturbed about many new policies

Local businesses disturbed about many new policies

icon03/06/20200
Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt

Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt

icon27/05/20200
Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgates

Transport Ministry proposes State to compensate controversial BOT tollgates

BUSINESS
25/05/2020

The Ministry of Transport has proposed that the Government compensate developers of two out of four build-operate-transfer (BOT) tollgates and shut them down due to protests among road users.

Thousands of bank officers lose jobs as ebanking grows

Thousands of bank officers lose jobs as ebanking grows

BUSINESS
01/11/2019

More than 2,320 bank officers have lost jobs at VP Bank, and the figure is 1,248 at OCB. The two banks had the highest number of officers losing jobs this year.

Financing for BOT projects in Vietnam on ice

Financing for BOT projects in Vietnam on ice

FEATURE
23/10/2019

Vietnam has closed its doors to international investors joining the Eastern Cluster of the North-South Expressway initiative, catering to domestic groups only. 

BOT projects need careful consideration

BOT projects need careful consideration

SOCIETY
14/09/2019

The Government's website (baochinhphu.vn) recently published an interview with Dr Tran Chung, President of the Association of Private Investors in Road Transport, on strong and weak points of BOT projects in Vietnam.

Fee collection suspension lifted at three BOT projects

Fee collection suspension lifted at three BOT projects

SOCIETY
12/07/2019

The Directorate for Roads of Viet Nam (DRVN) on Wednesday lifted the suspension of fee collection at three build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects.

VN State Audit pinpoints violations at BT, BOT projects, banks

VN State Audit pinpoints violations at BT, BOT projects, banks

BUSINESS
22/05/2019

The State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) has uncovered several violations in the execution of build-transfer (BT) and build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects as well as at local banks.

Banks are worried as BOT projects incur losses

Banks are worried as BOT projects incur losses

BUSINESS
11/05/2019

Nearly half of the transport BOT projects under the management of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DFRV) report low revenue, with many of them incurring big losses.

Defense Ministry firm found to forge applications for transport projects

Defense Ministry firm found to forge applications for transport projects

SOCIETY
13/04/2019

Thai Son Development and Investment JSC, a business under the Defense Ministry, was found to have falsified bank statements to win construction contracts and BOT transport projects before transferring them to other contractors.

 
 
