Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sạt lở ở Quảng Nam
#Tin bão số 9 Molave mới nhất
#Lũ lụt ở Miền Trung
#Sạt lở Thủy điện Rào Trăng 3
#Mưa lũ gây thiệt hại nặng nề ở Miền Trung
#'Lạm thu' đang xâm phạm những giá trị cốt lõi của giáo dục
#Hoa hậu Việt Nam 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

09/11/2020 01:44:16 (GMT +7)

tag
 

budget revenue

tin tức về budget revenue mới nhất

COVID-19 costs around US$9.4 billion in budget revenueicon
SOCIETY03/11/20200

COVID-19 costs around US$9.4 billion in budget revenue

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is projected to cost Viet Nam nearly VND 200,000 billion (US$ 9.4 billion) in budget revenue, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

 
Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift

Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift

icon31/10/20200
Gov't direct debt nears allowable ceiling: NA

Gov't direct debt nears allowable ceiling: NA

icon21/10/20200
VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenueicon

VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue

BUSINESS
18/04/2020

The Ministry of Finance will focus on improving the business climate and creating favourable conditions for businesses to accelerate growth, which is important to ensure State budget revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus costs Vietnam VND150 billion in lost revenue per dayicon

Coronavirus costs Vietnam VND150 billion in lost revenue per day

BUSINESS
01/03/2020

The fast spreading novel coronavirus has sent State budget revenues from exports and imports plummeting, with tariff collections averaging a mere VND1.3 trillion per day over the past two months, down by VND150 billion year-on-year.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 