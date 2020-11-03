budget revenue
tin tức về budget revenue mới nhất
icon
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is projected to cost Viet Nam nearly VND 200,000 billion (US$ 9.4 billion) in budget revenue, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
icon BUSINESS
18/04/2020
The Ministry of Finance will focus on improving the business climate and creating favourable conditions for businesses to accelerate growth, which is important to ensure State budget revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
icon BUSINESS
01/03/2020
The fast spreading novel coronavirus has sent State budget revenues from exports and imports plummeting, with tariff collections averaging a mere VND1.3 trillion per day over the past two months, down by VND150 billion year-on-year.