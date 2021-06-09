 
Bui Thanh Son

Building on the role of diplomacy in service of national developmenticon
POLITICS5 giờ trước0

Building on the role of diplomacy in service of national development

VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son about Vietnam's external relations.
 
Foreign ministers of Vietnam, Laos applaud mutual support in COVID-19 fighticon

Foreign ministers of Vietnam, Laos applaud mutual support in COVID-19 fight

POLITICS
07/06/2021
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith on June 6 highlighted their countries’ mutual support in the COVID-19 combat and identified ways to augment bilateral relations.
Vietnam affirms commitments in promoting multilateralismicon

Vietnam affirms commitments in promoting multilateralism

POLITICS
08/05/2021
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has affirmed Vietnam’s strong commitments to multilateralism, international solidarity and joint efforts for peace and development in the world.
Foreign Ministers of Vietnam, Japan seek to promote extensive strategic partnershipicon

Foreign Ministers of Vietnam, Japan seek to promote extensive strategic partnership

POLITICS
28/04/2021
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held a phone talk with his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu on April 27, 
Diplomacy helps create favourable environment for national development: officialicon

Diplomacy helps create favourable environment for national development: official

POLITICS
28/01/2021
The diplomatic sector has significantly contributed to maintaining a peaceful, stable environment favourable for national development, as well as national security, according to Bui Thanh Son, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Vietnam highlights international cooperation in COVID-19 combaticon

Vietnam highlights international cooperation in COVID-19 combat

POLITICS
04/04/2020
Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son emphasised the importance of international cooperation in the COVID-19 fight during the third phone talks with leaders of the ministries of foreign affairs
Vietnam calls for stronger global governance reformicon

Vietnam calls for stronger global governance reform

POLITICS
23/11/2019
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has called on countries to speed up global governance reform, firstly multilateral institutions, in order to effectively deal with global issues.
 
 
