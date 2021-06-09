Bui Thanh Son
VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son about Vietnam's external relations.
07/06/2021
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith on June 6 highlighted their countries’ mutual support in the COVID-19 combat and identified ways to augment bilateral relations.
08/05/2021
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has affirmed Vietnam’s strong commitments to multilateralism, international solidarity and joint efforts for peace and development in the world.
28/04/2021
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held a phone talk with his Japanese counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu on April 27,
28/01/2021
The diplomatic sector has significantly contributed to maintaining a peaceful, stable environment favourable for national development, as well as national security, according to Bui Thanh Son, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.
04/04/2020
Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son emphasised the importance of international cooperation in the COVID-19 fight during the third phone talks with leaders of the ministries of foreign affairs
23/11/2019
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has called on countries to speed up global governance reform, firstly multilateral institutions, in order to effectively deal with global issues.