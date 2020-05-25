Bui Vien
tin tức về Bui Vien mới nhất
Culture Trip, a leading travel website from the UK, has published an article outlining 11 reasons why tourists should visit Ho Chi Minh City.
16/01/2020
A new open top double-decker bus service was officially launched in Ho Chi Minh City on January 15 with several foreign tourists noting their positive impression of the southern city’s first modern double-decker bus system.
01/11/2019
Both local people and tourists gathered on Bui Vien walking street in HCM City to celebrate Halloween, with many people dressing up in colourful and scary outfits such as ghosts and devils to enjoy the festivities.
31/10/2019
With Halloween celebrations upon us and just about everywhere nationwide, including HCM City, getting into the festive spirit, here are a few suggestions if you are still wondering where you and your friends can celebrate a fun Halloween.