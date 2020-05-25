Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Bui Vien

tin tức về Bui Vien mới nhất

Travel website offers key reasons to visit Ho Chi Minh Cityicon
PHOTOS25/05/20200

Culture Trip, a leading travel website from the UK, has published an article outlining 11 reasons why tourists should visit Ho Chi Minh City.

 
Pedestrian street undergoes facelifts to lure visitors

icon21/05/20200
Popular tourist streets in Hanoi, HCM City still quiet after re-opening

icon08/05/20200
Double-decker bus services officially come into operation in HCMCicon

PHOTOS
16/01/2020

A new open top double-decker bus service was officially launched in Ho Chi Minh City on January 15 with several foreign tourists noting their positive impression of the southern city’s first modern double-decker bus system.

HCM City's Bui Vien street bustles with visitors for Halloween celebrationsicon

PHOTOS
01/11/2019

Both local people and tourists gathered on Bui Vien walking street in HCM City to celebrate Halloween, with many people dressing up in colourful and scary outfits such as ghosts and devils to enjoy the festivities.

Best spots for a Halloween hangout in Ho Chi Minh Cityicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
31/10/2019

With Halloween celebrations upon us and just about everywhere nationwide, including HCM City, getting into the festive spirit, here are a few suggestions if you are still wondering where you and your friends can celebrate a fun Halloween.

 
 
