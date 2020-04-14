Buon Ma Thuot
tin tức về Buon Ma Thuot mới nhất
Buon Ma Thuot, the biggest city in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, covers 370 square kilometers.
icon SOCIETY
28/12/2019
Boarding houses in Buon Ma Thuot have become second homes for many sight-impaired people over the past 10 years in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak.
icon POLITICS
16/11/2019
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Politburo on November 15 to examine two projects reviewing the 10-year implementation of the Politburo’s conclusions on developing Hue and Buon Ma Thuot cities.
icon TRAVEL
30/10/2019
Vietnam Airlines and budget airline Jetstar Pacific have announced plan to adjust schedules of their flights to and from Nha Trang, Phu Yen, Quy Nhon, Da Lat, Pleiku and Buon Ma Thuot on October 30 as storm Matmo is approaching.
icon BUSINESS
23/09/2019
Vietnam, the second biggest coffee exporter in the world, is experiencing tough days as the export volume has fallen and export prices are among the lowest in the world.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/04/2019
Elephant tusks are available in many places, from souvenir shops and jewelry shops to tourist sites. But the sales there are very small compared with transactions via online markets.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/04/2019
Vietnam is considered a hot spot for elephant tusk trafficking, and the activity remains uncontrolled, especially in the Central Highlands.
icon TRAVEL
07/04/2019
VietNamNet Bridge – I arrived in Buon Ma Thuot, the capital of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and fondly referred to as the “Queen of Coffee”, after an eight-hour bus ride.