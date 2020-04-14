Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020
#Xét xử vụ Mobifone mua AVG

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

16/04/2020 07:15:07 (GMT +7)

tag
 

Buon Ma Thuot

tin tức về Buon Ma Thuot mới nhất

Buon Ma Thuot – an urban center of the Central Highlandsicon
TRAVEL14/04/20200

Buon Ma Thuot – an urban center of the Central Highlands

Buon Ma Thuot, the biggest city in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, covers 370 square kilometers.

 
Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for September

Traditional instrument solo, ochestra contest slated for September

icon28/03/20200
Co Thon Village in Buon Ma Thuot city

Co Thon Village in Buon Ma Thuot city

icon26/03/20200
Blind people help each other to overcome darknessicon

Blind people help each other to overcome darkness

SOCIETY
28/12/2019

Boarding houses in Buon Ma Thuot have become second homes for many sight-impaired people over the past 10 years in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak.

Politburo examine development of Hue, Buon Ma Thuot citiesicon

Politburo examine development of Hue, Buon Ma Thuot cities

POLITICS
16/11/2019

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the Politburo on November 15 to examine two projects reviewing the 10-year implementation of the Politburo’s conclusions on developing Hue and Buon Ma Thuot cities.

Airlines reschedule domestic flights as storm Matmo approaches central regionicon

Airlines reschedule domestic flights as storm Matmo approaches central region

TRAVEL
30/10/2019

Vietnam Airlines and budget airline Jetstar Pacific have announced plan to adjust schedules of their flights to and from Nha Trang, Phu Yen, Quy Nhon, Da Lat, Pleiku and Buon Ma Thuot on October 30 as storm Matmo is approaching.

Vietnam cannot earn big money from its coffee exportsicon

Vietnam cannot earn big money from its coffee exports

BUSINESS
23/09/2019

Vietnam, the second biggest coffee exporter in the world, is experiencing tough days as the export volume has fallen and export prices are among the lowest in the world.

Online sale of elephant tusks continues to boomicon

Online sale of elephant tusks continues to boom

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/04/2019

Elephant tusks are available in many places, from souvenir shops and jewelry shops to tourist sites. But the sales there are very small compared with transactions via online markets.

Trafficked elephant tusks flooding Central Highlandsicon

Trafficked elephant tusks flooding Central Highlands

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/04/2019

Vietnam is considered a hot spot for elephant tusk trafficking, and the activity remains uncontrolled, especially in the Central Highlands.

Buon Ma Thuot, a city of coffee and hospitalityicon

Buon Ma Thuot, a city of coffee and hospitality

TRAVEL
07/04/2019

VietNamNet Bridge – I arrived in Buon Ma Thuot, the capital of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak and fondly referred to as the “Queen of Coffee”, after an eight-hour bus ride.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 