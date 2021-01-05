 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Đại Hội Đảng XIII
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Cận Tết, giá bia, nước ngọt lại 'nhảy múa'
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#Dịch Covid-19 tại Việt Nam
#Noel - Giáng Sinh năm 2020
#Diego Maradona qua đời
#Hội nghị cấp cao ASEAN lần thứ 37 và các hội nghị liên quan
#Sạt lở ở Quảng Nam

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

08/01/2021 11:57:06 (GMT +7)

tag
 

business environment

tin tức về business environment mới nhất

Legal standing increased with enterprise lawicon
BUSINESS18 giờ trước0

Legal standing increased with enterprise law

As the new Law on Enterprises comes with comprehensive adjustments to the issuance of shares, preferential rights for existing shareholders, and simplifies participation of foreign players in the market, 
 
Gov't issues resolutions to develop socio-economy, improve business climate

Gov't issues resolutions to develop socio-economy, improve business climate

icon05/01/20210
Efforts to improve business environment to be ramped up

Efforts to improve business environment to be ramped up

icon27/12/20200
A promising future for Vietnam after COVID-19icon

A promising future for Vietnam after COVID-19

BUSINESS
01/07/2020
With an increasingly open business environment, and continuing international integration, Vietnam has long been regarded as a promising destination for foreign investment.  
Satisfaction index of public services to be unveiled in Aprilicon

Satisfaction index of public services to be unveiled in April

POLITICS
07/04/2020
The Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2019 is scheduled to be released this April, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).
Deregulation the way forward for business: experticon

Deregulation the way forward for business: expert

BUSINESS
26/03/2020
Nguyen Dinh Cung, former director of the Central Institute for Economic Management and member of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc's economic advisory group, speaks about measures to improve the business environment.  
Business environment improved for enterprisesicon

Business environment improved for enterprises

BUSINESS
04/01/2020
Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vu Tien Loc talks to about Vietnam’s efforts to improve its business environment.
ADB affirms economic growth potential of Vietnamicon

ADB affirms economic growth potential of Vietnam

BUSINESS
23/12/2019
The Asian Development Bank has revised up its forecast of Vietnam’s GDP growth for 2019 and 20202 from 6.8 percent to 6.9 percent and 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent, respectively, in contrary with projections for Asia.
Vietnam under pressure to address corruption in private sector: UNDPicon

Vietnam under pressure to address corruption in private sector: UNDP

POLITICS
13/12/2019
Corruption increases the cost of doing business, distorts the competitive environment, limits opportunities for investment and widens the growing social inequality, according to a UNDP expert.
New FTAs put pressure on VN to reform business practicesicon

New FTAs put pressure on VN to reform business practices

BUSINESS
04/12/2019
New-generation Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are expected to help Viet Nam become more competitive if the country reduces trading costs and improves its business environment, experts said on Tuesday at a conference in HCM City.  
Two decades of historical admin reform for business operationsicon

Two decades of historical admin reform for business operations

BUSINESS
30/11/2019
The Law on Enterprises has undergone amendments since the first incarnation 20 years ago, which impacted the change in business freedom and contributed to a fair, and non-discriminatory business environment. 
Vietnam parliament requests building law on expatsicon

Vietnam parliament requests building law on expats

POLITICS
13/11/2019
The number of expats in Vietnam rose from 72,172 in 2013 to 88,845 in 2018, the majority of whom are holding key positions, including manager, CEO and technician.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 