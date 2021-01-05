business environment
tin tức về business environment mới nhất
As the new Law on Enterprises comes with comprehensive adjustments to the issuance of shares, preferential rights for existing shareholders, and simplifies participation of foreign players in the market,
BUSINESS
01/07/2020
With an increasingly open business environment, and continuing international integration, Vietnam has long been regarded as a promising destination for foreign investment.
POLITICS
07/04/2020
The Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2019 is scheduled to be released this April, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).
BUSINESS
26/03/2020
Nguyen Dinh Cung, former director of the Central Institute for Economic Management and member of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc's economic advisory group, speaks about measures to improve the business environment.
BUSINESS
04/01/2020
Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vu Tien Loc talks to about Vietnam’s efforts to improve its business environment.
BUSINESS
23/12/2019
The Asian Development Bank has revised up its forecast of Vietnam’s GDP growth for 2019 and 20202 from 6.8 percent to 6.9 percent and 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent, respectively, in contrary with projections for Asia.
POLITICS
13/12/2019
Corruption increases the cost of doing business, distorts the competitive environment, limits opportunities for investment and widens the growing social inequality, according to a UNDP expert.
BUSINESS
04/12/2019
New-generation Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are expected to help Viet Nam become more competitive if the country reduces trading costs and improves its business environment, experts said on Tuesday at a conference in HCM City.
BUSINESS
30/11/2019
The Law on Enterprises has undergone amendments since the first incarnation 20 years ago, which impacted the change in business freedom and contributed to a fair, and non-discriminatory business environment.
POLITICS
13/11/2019
The number of expats in Vietnam rose from 72,172 in 2013 to 88,845 in 2018, the majority of whom are holding key positions, including manager, CEO and technician.