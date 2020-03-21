business news
HCM City’s agricultural production value up 4.3 percent in Q1
20/03/2020
Garment export value hits US$5.3 billion during Jan-Feb
16/03/2020
Vietnam seeks sustainable development for mulberry silk industry
15/03/2020
Industrial production grows in first quarter if COVID-19 ends: GSO
14/03/2020
Textile and garment firm sets higher earnings targets for 2020
13/03/2020
Shareholders’ meetings to proceed as usual, say firms
12/03/2020
VN extends safeguard measure application on imposed fertiliser
11/03/2020
VN central bank ceases bill issue for first time in nearly two months
10/03/2020
Shrimp farmers anxious due to sluggishness in exports
09/03/2020
Covid-19 may weigh on Vietnam banks’ performance: Fitch Ratings
07/03/2020
Quang Nam calling for investment in Chu Lai International Airport
06/03/2020
VN’s agro-forestry-fishery exports drop 2.8 per cent in first two months
05/03/2020
Despite the novel coronavirus outbreak slashing Vietnam’s business confidence, experts are still optimistic for the remainder of 2020.
04/03/2020
Pilot scheme for ride-hailing services to officially stop on April 1
03/03/2020
Vietnamese banks see improved solvency
02/03/2020
Logistics industry problems persist: conference