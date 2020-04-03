Businesses
VietinBank and Agribank will provide credit packages worth 60 trillion VND ($2.5 million) and 100 trillion VND respectively to support customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
10/02/2020
Production activities of several businesses in the central coastal city of Da Nang have suffered disruption due to the nCoV epidemic, with enterprises that have transactions with the Chinese market being the worst affected.
19/12/2019
Up to 93 percent of the businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are satisfied with their investments in Vietnam, according to a recent survey conducted by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).
13/11/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade will send a delegation to Egypt to study investment in logistics and promote trade in the second biggest economy in Africa from December 1-6.
13/11/2019
The International Pepper Conference 2019 opened in Vung Tau city, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on November 12, drawing 400 delegates from Vietnam and 25 other member countries of the International Pepper Community.
29/10/2019
Businesses and experts are still concerned over the impact on production of overtime hours that are not increased for seasonal jobs.
26/06/2019
Vietnam, with its highly open economy, is facing many risks from the US-China trade war which has not shown any sign of easing, experts said at a workshop in HCM City on June 25 on the impacts of the trade war.
25/06/2019
The attention businesses are paying to strategies and measures to protect the environment is a good augury for the sustainable development of the economy.
27/04/2018
Businesses are rushing to issue shares to increase their charter capital amid the stock price upswing that began last year. However, analysts warn that the movement may lead to an oversupply of stock.