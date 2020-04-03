Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Businesses

tin tức về Businesses mới nhất

VN banks to offer credit packages for customers affected by COVID-19icon
BUSINESS03/04/20200

VN banks to offer credit packages for customers affected by COVID-19

VietinBank and Agribank will provide credit packages worth 60 trillion VND ($2.5 million) and 100 trillion VND respectively to support customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
Workers face salary cuts as firms fight to survive amid COVID-19

icon30/03/20200
Further contributions needed for COVID-19 fight: Prime Minister

icon17/03/20200
Businesses and workers in Da Nang hit by effects of nCoV epidemic

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

Production activities of several businesses in the central coastal city of Da Nang have suffered disruption due to the nCoV epidemic, with enterprises that have transactions with the Chinese market being the worst affected.

93 percent of Korean firms satisfied with investments in Vietnam: survey

BUSINESS
19/12/2019

Up to 93 percent of the businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are satisfied with their investments in Vietnam, according to a recent survey conducted by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

Vietnam to study logistics investment in Egypt

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will send a delegation to Egypt to study investment in logistics and promote trade in the second biggest economy in Africa from December 1-6.

Int’l pepper conference opens in Ba Ria-Vung Tau

BUSINESS
13/11/2019

The International Pepper Conference 2019 opened in Vung Tau city, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on November 12, drawing 400 delegates from Vietnam and 25 other member countries of the International Pepper Community.

Vietnamese businesses concerned about overtime hour draft law

BUSINESS
29/10/2019

Businesses and experts are still concerned over the impact on production of overtime hours that are not increased for seasonal jobs.

Vietnamese firms face high risks from US-China trade war

BUSINESS
26/06/2019

Vietnam, with its highly open economy, is facing many risks from the US-China trade war which has not shown any sign of easing, experts said at a workshop in HCM City on June 25 on the impacts of the trade war.

Businesses do their bit to save environment

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/06/2019

The attention businesses are paying to strategies and measures to protect the environment is a good augury for the sustainable development of the economy.

Stock market still hot, but experts warn of oversupply

Vietnam's marine sovereignty
27/04/2018

Businesses are rushing to issue shares to increase their charter capital amid the stock price upswing that began last year. However, analysts warn that the movement may lead to an oversupply of stock.

 
 
