ca mau

tin tức về ca mau mới nhất

Ca Mau dyke network seeing severe subsidence
Ca Mau dyke network seeing severe subsidence

Some 1,670 metres of dykes in U Minh district’s Khanh Tien commune in the southernmost province of Ca Mau have subsided in recent times - the latest in a number of similar incidents along the dyke network facing the Gulf of Thailand.

 
Ca Mau to supply clean water for drought-affected households
icon20/04/20200

Ca Mau to supply clean water for drought-affected households

Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level
icon08/04/20200

Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level

Ca Mau severely hit by drought

Ca Mau severely hit by drought

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/03/2020

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has been seriously ravaged by long drought.

Forests in Ca Mau at high risk of fire

Forests in Ca Mau at high risk of fire

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/02/2020

More than 43,500ha of forest in the southern province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire due to prolonged hot weather, according to the provincial forest management, agricultural and rural development departments.

Thousands in Ca Mau affected by subsidence

Thousands in Ca Mau affected by subsidence

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/02/2020

Over 20,000 households in Ca Mau are being threatened by erosion along with drought and saline intrusion.

Ca Mau offers respite for the weary soul

Ca Mau offers respite for the weary soul

TRAVEL
28/12/2019

If you love nature, favour adventure trips, and are interested in Vietnam's history, then Ca Mau Province in the Mekong Delta region is the place for you.

Cuttlefish Egg Cake in Ca Mau

Cuttlefish Egg Cake in Ca Mau

TRAVEL
10/12/2019

No one can truly define the attractiveness of the Cuttlefish Egg Cake in Ca Mau. No one knows why this cuisine is in folk songs that every child in U Minh knows by heart. 

Ca Mau adapts to climate change

Ca Mau adapts to climate change

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/12/2019

As coastal erosion continues to affect thousands of lives in Vietnam's southernmost province, authorities are taking steps to adapt to climate change before the damage reaches irreversible levels.

Ca Mau needs $27m to resettle people living in erosion-hit areas

Ca Mau needs $27m to resettle people living in erosion-hit areas

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/11/2019

Ca Mau Province authorities has asked the Government for more than VND622 billion (US$27 million) to finance 12 projects for relocating people from areas eroded by the sea and rivers.

Ca Mau Province to host Culture-Tourism Week

Ca Mau Province to host Culture-Tourism Week

TRAVEL
19/11/2019

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Ca Mau will organise the Culture-Tourism Week from December 10-15, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Ca Mau Province takes steps to prevent erosion

Ca Mau Province takes steps to prevent erosion

SOCIETY
30/09/2019

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has begun inspections of erosion sites on riverbanks and coastal sites in Ca Mau Province.

Erosion pushes Ca Mau's eastern coast to emergency status

Erosion pushes Ca Mau’s eastern coast to emergency status

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/09/2019

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has declared a status of emergency in the face of serious erosion along its eastern coast and riverbanks.

Thi Tuong lagoon – a major tourist attraction in Ca Mau province

Thi Tuong lagoon – a major tourist attraction in Ca Mau province

TRAVEL
19/09/2019

Thi Tuong lagoon, 40 kilometers south of Ca Mau city, is the biggest and most beautiful lagoon in the Mekong Delta, and a major tourist attraction in Ca Mau province.

Ca Mau develops eco-tourism tourism

Ca Mau develops eco-tourism tourism

VIDEO
17/09/2019

Seeing tourism as a spearhead economy in the near future, Ca Mau is working to promote renowned tourist attractions and local typical products, including eco-tourism, community-based tourism, among both domestic and foreign visitors.

Ca Mau wants $22.5 million to upgrade sea dyke

Ca Mau wants $22.5 million to upgrade sea dyke

SOCIETY
29/08/2019

The People's Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has proposed the Government spend VND524 billion to upgrade the sea dyke on its west coast to combat rising tides and landslides, which are seriously affecting local people.

Children in flood-hit areas struggle to go to school

Children in flood-hit areas struggle to go to school

SOCIETY
18/08/2019

While most students nationwide are eagerly preparing for the new academic year, which will officially start next month, many children in flood-stricken areas will struggle to return to school.

Ca Mau seeks $60.4 m from Government to resettle households in disaster–prone areas

Ca Mau seeks $60.4 m from Government to resettle households in disaster–prone areas

SOCIETY
14/08/2019

The Ca Mau Province People’s Committee has asked the central Government for VND1.4 trillion (US$60.4 million) to relocate families living in natural disaster-prone areas to new residential areas built in 2016-25.

Ca Mau continues struggling with dyke erosion

Ca Mau continues struggling with dyke erosion

SOCIETY
06/08/2019

A section of a sea dyke in the southernmost province of Ca Mau’s western coast has been eroded due to high flood tides.

Ca Mau sea dyke at risk of breaching

Ca Mau sea dyke at risk of breaching

PHOTOS
05/08/2019

A section of a sea dyke on the western coast of the southernmost province of Ca Mau is at high risk of breaching due to raging waves over a couple of days.

 
 
