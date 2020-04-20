ca mau
tin tức về ca mau mới nhất
icon
Some 1,670 metres of dykes in U Minh district’s Khanh Tien commune in the southernmost province of Ca Mau have subsided in recent times - the latest in a number of similar incidents along the dyke network facing the Gulf of Thailand.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/02/2020
More than 43,500ha of forest in the southern province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire due to prolonged hot weather, according to the provincial forest management, agricultural and rural development departments.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/02/2020
Over 20,000 households in Ca Mau are being threatened by erosion along with drought and saline intrusion.
icon TRAVEL
28/12/2019
If you love nature, favour adventure trips, and are interested in Vietnam's history, then Ca Mau Province in the Mekong Delta region is the place for you.
icon TRAVEL
10/12/2019
No one can truly define the attractiveness of the Cuttlefish Egg Cake in Ca Mau. No one knows why this cuisine is in folk songs that every child in U Minh knows by heart.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/12/2019
As coastal erosion continues to affect thousands of lives in Vietnam's southernmost province, authorities are taking steps to adapt to climate change before the damage reaches irreversible levels.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/11/2019
Ca Mau Province authorities has asked the Government for more than VND622 billion (US$27 million) to finance 12 projects for relocating people from areas eroded by the sea and rivers.
icon TRAVEL
19/11/2019
The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Ca Mau will organise the Culture-Tourism Week from December 10-15, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
icon SOCIETY
30/09/2019
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has begun inspections of erosion sites on riverbanks and coastal sites in Ca Mau Province.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
21/09/2019
The southernmost province of Ca Mau has declared a status of emergency in the face of serious erosion along its eastern coast and riverbanks.
icon TRAVEL
19/09/2019
Thi Tuong lagoon, 40 kilometers south of Ca Mau city, is the biggest and most beautiful lagoon in the Mekong Delta, and a major tourist attraction in Ca Mau province.
icon VIDEO
17/09/2019
Seeing tourism as a spearhead economy in the near future, Ca Mau is working to promote renowned tourist attractions and local typical products, including eco-tourism, community-based tourism, among both domestic and foreign visitors.
icon SOCIETY
29/08/2019
The People's Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has proposed the Government spend VND524 billion to upgrade the sea dyke on its west coast to combat rising tides and landslides, which are seriously affecting local people.
icon SOCIETY
18/08/2019
While most students nationwide are eagerly preparing for the new academic year, which will officially start next month, many children in flood-stricken areas will struggle to return to school.
icon SOCIETY
14/08/2019
The Ca Mau Province People’s Committee has asked the central Government for VND1.4 trillion (US$60.4 million) to relocate families living in natural disaster-prone areas to new residential areas built in 2016-25.
icon SOCIETY
06/08/2019
A section of a sea dyke in the southernmost province of Ca Mau’s western coast has been eroded due to high flood tides.
icon PHOTOS
05/08/2019
A section of a sea dyke on the western coast of the southernmost province of Ca Mau is at high risk of breaching due to raging waves over a couple of days.