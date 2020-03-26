CAAV
The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that the Government provide urgent support for aviation firms, which have been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
26/02/2020
Vietnamese carriers saw significant drops in the number of passengers in February due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
13/02/2020
Local carriers had incurred total losses of over VND10 trillion as of February 10, Tuoi Tre reported, citing the head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.
03/02/2020
Air Asia has given up its plan to set up a joint venture in Vietnam, while Vingroup has canceled its Vinpearl Air project.
31/01/2020
Vietnam has great potential for airlines, but it is not easy to access it. Many players have had to give up the game.
29/01/2020
The biggest problem of the Vietnam’s aviation industry is overloading at airports, which affects service quality and flight safety.
25/01/2020
Vietnam began thinking of flying non-stop to the US 16 years ago, but the plan has yet to be implemented.
24/01/2020
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to stop licensing flights to China's Wuhan City amid rising fear of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak
24/01/2020
Investors have noted that the number of aircraft in Vietnam is low compared with regional countries.
16/12/2019
Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, Dinh Viet Thang, said it would take at least two more years for airlines to open direct routes to the US due to various issues.
02/12/2019
The door has still not opened widely to private investors who want to develop airports.
20/11/2019
The booming aviation sector in Việt Nam needs investment from the private sector to ensure that it has adequate airport infrastructure for continued...
19/11/2019
Runways, infrastructure and air traffic control activities cannot keep up with the pace of aviation market development.
04/11/2019
In case these devices have damaged lithium battery replaced by another one that is not included in the list of recall, passengers would be allowed to carry them on board.
04/11/2019
With more airlines joining the market and airlines’ fleets expanding, there are concerns that there will not be enough flight supervisors.
27/10/2019
The need for human resources, especially pilots, is becoming serious among Vietnam’s air carriers. Vietnam Airlines, for example, has decided to raise pay for pilots one year ahead of schedule.
20/10/2019
Investors are queuing up to enter the aviation market with trillions dong worth of capital, which is expected to remap the market.
19/10/2019
All Vietnamese airlines want to increase the number of aircraft they use, but the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has not agreed to the fleet expansion plans.