CAAV

tin tức về CAAV mới nhất

VN Civil Aviation Administration proposes urgent support for aviation firmsicon
BUSINESS10 giờ trước0

VN Civil Aviation Administration proposes urgent support for aviation firms

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that the Government provide urgent support for aviation firms, which have been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

 
Noi Bai airport suspends receiving flights carrying Vietnamese citizens from abroad

Noi Bai airport suspends receiving flights carrying Vietnamese citizens from abroad

icon26/03/20200
Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended

Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended

icon24/03/20200
Vietnamese carriers suffer from coronavirus outbreakicon

Vietnamese carriers suffer from coronavirus outbreak

BUSINESS
26/02/2020

Vietnamese carriers saw significant drops in the number of passengers in February due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Local airlines sustain coronavirus-triggered loss of VND10 trillionicon

Local airlines sustain coronavirus-triggered loss of VND10 trillion

BUSINESS
13/02/2020

Local carriers had incurred total losses of over VND10 trillion as of February 10, Tuoi Tre reported, citing the head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang.

Is Vietnam’s aviation market losing its appeal?icon

Is Vietnam’s aviation market losing its appeal?

BUSINESS
03/02/2020

Air Asia has given up its plan to set up a joint venture in Vietnam, while Vingroup has canceled its Vinpearl Air project.

Vietnam’s aviation market: attractive but riskyicon

Vietnam’s aviation market: attractive but risky

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

Vietnam has great potential for airlines, but it is not easy to access it. Many players have had to give up the game.

The five bottlenecks that hinder Vietnam’s aviation industryicon

The five bottlenecks that hinder Vietnam’s aviation industry

BUSINESS
29/01/2020

The biggest problem of the Vietnam’s aviation industry is overloading at airports, which affects service quality and flight safety.

Vietnam’s airlines and the dream to fly to the USicon

Vietnam’s airlines and the dream to fly to the US

BUSINESS
25/01/2020

Vietnam began thinking of flying non-stop to the US 16 years ago, but the plan has yet to be implemented.

Vietnam suspends flights to China's Wuhan City amid deadly virus outbreakicon

Vietnam suspends flights to China's Wuhan City amid deadly virus outbreak

TRAVEL
24/01/2020

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has decided to stop licensing flights to China's Wuhan City amid rising fear of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak

With 200 aircraft for 90 million people, Vietnam’s aviation industry remains modesticon

With 200 aircraft for 90 million people, Vietnam’s aviation industry remains modest

BUSINESS
24/01/2020

Investors have noted that the number of aircraft in Vietnam is low compared with regional countries.

Direct air route to the US will not be opened soonicon

Direct air route to the US will not be opened soon

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, Dinh Viet Thang, said it would take at least two more years for airlines to open direct routes to the US due to various issues.

Investors willing to spend billions of USD to build airports in Vietnamicon

Investors willing to spend billions of USD to build airports in Vietnam

BUSINESS
02/12/2019

The door has still not opened widely to private investors who want to develop airports.

VN aviation industry seeks private investment amid explosive growthicon

VN aviation industry seeks private investment amid explosive growth

FEATURE
20/11/2019

The booming aviation sector in Việt Nam needs investment from the private sector to ensure that it has adequate airport infrastructure for continued...

More airlines join market, create infrastructure bottlenecksicon

More airlines join market, create infrastructure bottlenecks

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

Runways, infrastructure and air traffic control activities cannot keep up with the pace of aviation market development.

Vietnam’s aviation authority allows 15-inch Macbook Pro onboardicon

Vietnam’s aviation authority allows 15-inch Macbook Pro onboard

SOCIETY
04/11/2019

In case these devices have damaged lithium battery replaced by another one that is not included in the list of recall, passengers would be allowed to carry them on board.

More airlines join market, Vietnam need more flight supervisorsicon

More airlines join market, Vietnam need more flight supervisors

BUSINESS
04/11/2019

With more airlines joining the market and airlines’ fleets expanding, there are concerns that there will not be enough flight supervisors.

Vietnamese air carriers raise pay for pilots, cabin crewicon

Vietnamese air carriers raise pay for pilots, cabin crew

BUSINESS
27/10/2019

The need for human resources, especially pilots, is becoming serious among Vietnam’s air carriers. Vietnam Airlines, for example, has decided to raise pay for pilots one year ahead of schedule.

Multi-trillion VND flow re-divides aviation marketicon

Multi-trillion VND flow re-divides aviation market

BUSINESS
20/10/2019

Investors are queuing up to enter the aviation market with trillions dong worth of capital, which is expected to remap the market.

Vietnam's aviation authority questions fleet expansionicon

Vietnam's aviation authority questions fleet expansion

BUSINESS
19/10/2019

All Vietnamese airlines want to increase the number of aircraft they use, but the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has not agreed to the fleet expansion plans.

 
 
