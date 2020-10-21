cabinet meeting
tin tức về cabinet meeting mới nhất
The Government has proposed maintaining the monthly minimum salary at VND1.49 million in 2021, instead of increasing it to VND1.6 million as proposed earlier.
06/05/2020
As the coronavirus outbreak is mostly under control in Vietnam, it is necessary for the country to take decisive action to revive the local economy while ensuring measures to safeguard public health remain in place.
03/03/2020
Despite difficulties resulting from the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), Vietnam’s socio-economic situation in February basically remained stable, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
06/11/2019
Despite the global economic slowdown, Vietnam still recorded positive growth in January-October this year, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a regular Cabinet meeting on November 5.
05/09/2019
Vietnam maintained positive growth in most economic sectors in the January-August period despite global market volatility, including escalating trade tensions among major economies, said PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
03/08/2019
The bidding for the North-South Expressway will be conducted publicly and transparently in order to select qualified contractors.
11/04/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a cabinet meeting on April 11 to discuss controversial issues of a draft decree on the use of public property to pay investors in build-transfer (BT) projects.