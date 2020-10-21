Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
cabinet meeting

tin tức về cabinet meeting mới nhất

Govt proposes deferring minimum salary hike in 2021icon
POLITICS21/10/20200

Govt proposes deferring minimum salary hike in 2021

The Government has proposed maintaining the monthly minimum salary at VND1.49 million in 2021, instead of increasing it to VND1.6 million as proposed earlier.

 
VN committed to staying on top of pandemic in 2021: PM

VN committed to staying on top of pandemic in 2021: PM

icon21/10/20200
Minister: Government determined to achieve 3 pct. growth this year

Minister: Government determined to achieve 3 pct. growth this year

icon03/10/20200
PM urges efforts to revitalize socioeconomic developmenticon

PM urges efforts to revitalize socioeconomic development

POLITICS
06/05/2020

As the coronavirus outbreak is mostly under control in Vietnam, it is necessary for the country to take decisive action to revive the local economy while ensuring measures to safeguard public health remain in place.

Socio-economic situation remains stable despite COVID-19 outbreak: PMicon

Socio-economic situation remains stable despite COVID-19 outbreak: PM

POLITICS
03/03/2020

Despite difficulties resulting from the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), Vietnam’s socio-economic situation in February basically remained stable, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam posts growth amid global slowdownicon

Vietnam posts growth amid global slowdown

POLITICS
06/11/2019

Despite the global economic slowdown, Vietnam still recorded positive growth in January-October this year, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a regular Cabinet meeting on November 5.

Vietnam maintains economic growth despite global market volatility: PMicon

Vietnam maintains economic growth despite global market volatility: PM

POLITICS
05/09/2019

Vietnam maintained positive growth in most economic sectors in the January-August period despite global market volatility, including escalating trade tensions among major economies, said PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

North-South Expressway bidding to be public, transparenticon

North-South Expressway bidding to be public, transparent

BUSINESS
03/08/2019

The bidding for the North-South Expressway will be conducted publicly and transparently in order to select qualified contractors.

VN Government discuss matters related to BT projects, zoning lawicon

VN Government discuss matters related to BT projects, zoning law

POLITICS
11/04/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a cabinet meeting on April 11 to discuss controversial issues of a draft decree on the use of public property to pay investors in build-transfer (BT) projects.

 
 
