cabinet members
tin tức về cabinet members mới nhất
icon
Party Central Committee member Doan Hong Phong was elected as Inspector General of Government Inspectorate at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8, 2021.
icon POLITICS
18/02/2021
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked officials and public employees to focus on work right after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and not organise New Year parties and go to festivals during working hours.
icon POLITICS
17/11/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has presented the State President’s decisions to appoint Nguyen Thanh Long as Minister of Health (MoH), and Huynh Thanh Dat as Minister of Science and Technology.
icon POLITICS
12/11/2020
The National Assembly deputies on Thursday voted in favor of appointment of three nominees for ministerial positions at the proposal of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
icon POLITICS
12/10/2020
According to the government’s latest report, there are 110 deputy ministers and deputy heads of ministerial-level agencies.
icon POLITICS
06/04/2020
Permanent Cabinet members deliberated the social welfare package for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during their meeting in Hanoi on April 5.