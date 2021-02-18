 
cabinet members

tin tức về cabinet members mới nhất

Inspector General of Government Inspectorate Doan Hong Phongicon
POLITICS1 giờ trước0

Inspector General of Government Inspectorate Doan Hong Phong

Party Central Committee member Doan Hong Phong was elected as Inspector General of Government Inspectorate at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8, 2021.
 
Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang appointed Minister of Defense

icon13 giờ trước0
Pham Thi Thanh Tra, the only woman among newly-elected cabinet members

icon14 giờ trước0
PM urges officials, public employees to focus on work right after Tet

POLITICS
18/02/2021
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked officials and public employees to focus on work right after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and not organise New Year parties and go to festivals during working hours.
Appointment decisions handed over to new ministers of health, science & technology

POLITICS
17/11/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has presented the State President’s decisions to appoint Nguyen Thanh Long as Minister of Health (MoH), and Huynh Thanh Dat as Minister of Science and Technology.
NA confirms three nominees for ministerial positions

POLITICS
12/11/2020
The National Assembly deputies on Thursday voted in favor of appointment of three nominees for ministerial positions at the proposal of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Vietnam has 110 deputy ministers, 201 provincial vice chairs

POLITICS
12/10/2020
According to the government’s latest report, there are 110 deputy ministers and deputy heads of ministerial-level agencies. 
Government looks into social welfare package for pandemic-affected groups

POLITICS
06/04/2020
Permanent Cabinet members deliberated the social welfare package for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during their meeting in Hanoi on April 5.
 
 
