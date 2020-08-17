cai luong
tin tức về cai luong mới nhất
icon
People’s Artist and cai luong star Le Thuy will release an MV on YouTube next week to inspire people during the fight against COVID-19.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/05/2020
Cải lương tuồng cổ (a form of Vietnamese reformed folk opera) is in need of state support as it faces a severe shortage of human resources, according to Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/03/2020
“Everything that I have today is due to my love and contribution to cai luong (reformed opera),” said actor Vo Minh Lam of Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre, one of HCM City’s leading art troupes in the traditional operatic art.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/02/2020
People’s Artist and cải lương (reformed opera) director Huynh Nga died of a long-time illness on February 21 at his home in HCM City. He was 88.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/02/2020
The fourth part of the web series featuring People’s Artist and theatre actress Lệ Thủy, a star of cải lương (reformed opera), has attracted more than 65,000 views on YouTube just one week after its release.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019
Cai luong (reformed opera) troupes in the Cuu Long Mekong) River Delta region are rehearsing new shows that they hope will prove to be fun for farmers during the Christmas, New Year and Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday season.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/12/2019
A web series on People’s Artist and theatre actress Le Thuy, a star of cai luong (reformed opera), has been released on YouTube to mark the artist’s 40-year career.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/11/2019
The British Council in Vietnam will organize a series of events in HCMC to honor cai luong (southern opera) as part of the Heritage of Future Past project.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/11/2019
A two-day programme featuring cai luong (reformed opera) will be held on Book Street in HCM City on Saturday.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/10/2019
The tragic love story of Lan and Diep in a famous cai luong (reformed theatre) piece will be performed in Hanoi on November 23.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/08/2019
A play has just been staged with the unique combination of four traditional vocal arts, including cải lương (renovated opera), chèo (traditional opera), xẩm (singing by blind busker) and Hue’s hát văn (folk ceremonial singing of Hue).
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/08/2019
Director Le Nguyen Dat, head of HCM City College of Theatre and Cinema's Traditional Art, is one of the many role models from across the country studying and following the ideology, morality and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/06/2019
A new show called Cải Lương: Trăm Năm Nguồn Cội (Reformed Opera: A Hundred-Year History) will take place in HCM City next month.