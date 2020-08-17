Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
# Covid-19
cai luong

tin tức về cai luong mới nhất

Cai luong star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fighticon
Cai luong star releases MV to encourge people in COVID-19 fight

People’s Artist and cai luong star Le Thuy will release an MV on YouTube next week to inspire people during the fight against COVID-19. 

 
Web dramas on cai luong to be released

icon04/08/20200
Four traditional music contests to be launched this week

icon15/06/20200
Cai luong needs state supporticon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/05/2020

Cải lương tuồng cổ (a form of Vietnamese reformed folk opera) is in need of state support as it faces a severe shortage of human resources, according to Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper.

Artist revives cai luong with new style on YouTube channel  ​​​​​​​icon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
18/03/2020

“Everything that I have today is due to my love and contribution to cai luong (reformed opera),”  said actor Vo Minh Lam of Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Theatre, one of HCM City’s leading art troupes in the traditional operatic art.

Reformed opera director dies at 88icon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
24/02/2020

People’s Artist and cải lương (reformed opera) director Huynh Nga died of a long-time illness on February 21 at his home in HCM City. He was 88.

Cai luong actress’s web series attract 2.7 million viewers on YouTubeicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/02/2020

The fourth part of the web series featuring People’s Artist and theatre actress Lệ Thủy, a star of cải lương (reformed opera), has attracted more than 65,000 views on YouTube just one week after its release.

Cai luong troupes prepare to regale farmers during holiday seasonicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/12/2019

Cai luong (reformed opera) troupes in the Cuu Long Mekong) River Delta region are rehearsing new shows that they hope will prove to be fun for farmers during the Christmas, New Year and Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday season.

Web series on cai luong performer released on YouTubeicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/12/2019

A web series on People’s Artist and theatre actress Le Thuy, a star of cai luong (reformed opera), has been released on YouTube to mark the artist’s 40-year career.

British Council holds series of events honoring cai luongicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/11/2019

The British Council in Vietnam will organize a series of events in HCMC to honor cai luong (southern opera) as part of the Heritage of Future Past project.

Cultural programme features cai luong on HCM City Book Streeticon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/11/2019

A two-day programme featuring cai luong (reformed opera) will be held on Book Street in HCM City on Saturday.

Cai luong masterpiece to be performed in Hanoiicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
26/10/2019

The tragic love story of Lan and Diep in a famous cai luong (reformed theatre) piece will be performed in Hanoi on November 23.

New experimental play combining four traditional vocal arts stagedicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/08/2019

A play has just been staged with the unique combination of four traditional vocal arts, including cải lương (renovated opera), chèo (traditional opera), xẩm (singing by blind busker) and Hue’s hát văn (folk ceremonial singing of Hue).

Traditional artist to be honouredicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
21/08/2019

Director Le Nguyen Dat, head of HCM City College of Theatre and Cinema's Traditional Art, is one of the many role models from across the country studying and following the ideology, morality and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh.

New show honours cai luong to be held in HCM Cityicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
28/06/2019

A new show called Cải Lương: Trăm Năm Nguồn Cội (Reformed Opera: A Hundred-Year History) will take place in HCM City next month.

 
 
