Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT21/03/20200

Cambodia: no new hydropower dams along Mekong River in next 10 years

The Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy affirmed on March 19 that the country’s newly-approved Master Plan for 2020-2030 will not include the construction of new hydropower dams along the Mekong River.

 
Seven Vietnamese nationals onboard quarantined cruise ship in Cambodia

Seven Vietnamese nationals onboard quarantined cruise ship in Cambodia

icon11/03/20200
People entering Vietnam from Cambodia have to make medical declarations

People entering Vietnam from Cambodia have to make medical declarations

icon06/03/20200
Language, law course opened for Vietnamese living in Cambodia

Language, law course opened for Vietnamese living in Cambodia

VIETNAM & WORLD
22/02/2020

A training course to teach Khmer language and provide knowledge of culture, history and law of Cambodia for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia who wish to get Cambodian citizenship was opened in Takeo province of Cambodia on February 22.

Coronavirus: How did Cambodia's cruise ship welcome go wrong?

Coronavirus: How did Cambodia's cruise ship welcome go wrong?

SOCIETY
20/02/2020

The Westerdam was declared virus-free after docking but then a released passenger tested positive.

Vietnamese, Cambodian security ministries boost cooperation

Vietnamese, Cambodian security ministries boost cooperation

POLITICS
20/01/2020

Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam held talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng in Ho Chi Minh City on January 18.

Chính phủ Campuchia cung cấp dịch vụ cá nhân hóa biển số xe

Chính phủ Campuchia cung cấp dịch vụ cá nhân hóa biển số xe

Tin tức
15/01/2020

Theo Nghị định mới của Chính phủ Hoàng gia Campuchia công bố, từ ngày đầu năm 2020, người dân Campuchia được phép cá nhân hoá biển số xe theo ý thích riêng.

Binh Phuoc seizes rare civets transported from Cambodia

Binh Phuoc seizes rare civets transported from Cambodia

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/12/2019

Police from the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc have seized 10 civets transported from Cambodia to Vietnam for investigating the case of trafficking rare and precious wild animals.

Athletes compete at World Vovinam Championship

Athletes compete at World Vovinam Championship

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/12/2019

The biggest Vietnamese martial art festival in history has kicked off in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with the participation of nearly 400 athletes from 24 countries and territories.

Cruise ship to connect Mekong Delta with Cambodia

Cruise ship to connect Mekong Delta with Cambodia

TRAVEL
09/12/2019

The four-star Victoria Mekong cruise ship is set to start carrying tourists on a route between Vietnam’s Can Tho City and Cambodia’s capital of Phnom Penh on December 11, Thien Minh Group said recently.

Vietnam – Cambodia business cooperation forum to boost trade

Vietnam – Cambodia business cooperation forum to boost trade

BUSINESS
07/12/2019

A Vietnam – Cambodia business cooperation forum was held in Phnom Penh on December 6, focusing on how to boost trade efficiency and protect the legitimate interests of enterprises and experiences in completing procedures for cross-border goods.

Vietnam assists relocated Vietnamese Cambodians at Tonle Sap: spokesperson

Vietnam assists relocated Vietnamese Cambodians at Tonle Sap: spokesperson

POLITICS
06/12/2019

Vietnam’s representative agencies in Cambodia have been closely following the relocation of Vietnamese Cambodians in the Tonle Sap area in Cambodia and have timely taken measures to assist those who had to relocate.

Cambodia Culture Week set to take place on November 19 in Can Tho

Cambodia Culture Week set to take place on November 19 in Can Tho

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
07/11/2019

The city of Can Tho is scheduled to host Cambodia Culture Week 2019 from November 19 to 22, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Vietnam ranks second in number of visitors to Cambodia

Vietnam ranks second in number of visitors to Cambodia

TRAVEL
06/11/2019

The number of foreign tourists visiting Cambodia increased by 10 percent to 4.8 million in the first nine months of the year as Chinese continue to top the list of tourist arrivals, followed by Vietnamese.

Vietnam among top 20 countries to visit in 2020

Vietnam among top 20 countries to visit in 2020

TRAVEL
18/10/2019

Vietnam was ranked 10th among the top 20 countries to visit in 2020 by the Conde Nast Traveler – a prestigious travel magazine.

Vietnam, Cambodia work to build common border of peace

Vietnam, Cambodia work to build common border of peace

POLITICS
07/10/2019

Vietnam always wishes to work together with neighbouring countries to build common borders of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Laos to host Mekong mayors' tourism summit

Laos to host Mekong mayors’ tourism summit

TRAVEL
03/10/2019

Laos will host the Lower Mekong Tourism Cities’ Mayors Summit in Vientiane from October 12 to 15 to promote cooperation between cities in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Cambodia ships back 83 plastic waste-filled containers to US, Canada

Cambodia ships back 83 plastic waste-filled containers to US, Canada

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/09/2019

The Cambodian General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) on September 17 announced that all the 83 containers of plastic waste illegally imported into the country have been returned to their originating countries – the US and Canada.

Cambodian court orders arrest of exile opposition leader

Cambodian court orders arrest of exile opposition leader

POLITICS
16/09/2019

The Phnom Penh court on September 16 ordered the arrest of Sam Rainsy, exile leader of the dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

VN, Cambodia, Laos enhance drug control co-operation

VN, Cambodia, Laos enhance drug control co-operation

POLITICS
12/09/2019

Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos should work together across their borders to fight the illegal drug trade, said participants at the 18th trilateral/bilateral ministerial meeting on drug control co-operation   among the three nations.

 
 
