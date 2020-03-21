Cambodia
The Cambodian Ministry of Mines and Energy affirmed on March 19 that the country’s newly-approved Master Plan for 2020-2030 will not include the construction of new hydropower dams along the Mekong River.
22/02/2020
A training course to teach Khmer language and provide knowledge of culture, history and law of Cambodia for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia who wish to get Cambodian citizenship was opened in Takeo province of Cambodia on February 22.
20/02/2020
The Westerdam was declared virus-free after docking but then a released passenger tested positive.
20/01/2020
Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam held talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng in Ho Chi Minh City on January 18.
15/01/2020
Theo Nghị định mới của Chính phủ Hoàng gia Campuchia công bố, từ ngày đầu năm 2020, người dân Campuchia được phép cá nhân hoá biển số xe theo ý thích riêng.
28/12/2019
Police from the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc have seized 10 civets transported from Cambodia to Vietnam for investigating the case of trafficking rare and precious wild animals.
20/12/2019
The biggest Vietnamese martial art festival in history has kicked off in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with the participation of nearly 400 athletes from 24 countries and territories.
09/12/2019
The four-star Victoria Mekong cruise ship is set to start carrying tourists on a route between Vietnam’s Can Tho City and Cambodia’s capital of Phnom Penh on December 11, Thien Minh Group said recently.
07/12/2019
A Vietnam – Cambodia business cooperation forum was held in Phnom Penh on December 6, focusing on how to boost trade efficiency and protect the legitimate interests of enterprises and experiences in completing procedures for cross-border goods.
06/12/2019
Vietnam’s representative agencies in Cambodia have been closely following the relocation of Vietnamese Cambodians in the Tonle Sap area in Cambodia and have timely taken measures to assist those who had to relocate.
07/11/2019
The city of Can Tho is scheduled to host Cambodia Culture Week 2019 from November 19 to 22, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
06/11/2019
The number of foreign tourists visiting Cambodia increased by 10 percent to 4.8 million in the first nine months of the year as Chinese continue to top the list of tourist arrivals, followed by Vietnamese.
18/10/2019
Vietnam was ranked 10th among the top 20 countries to visit in 2020 by the Conde Nast Traveler – a prestigious travel magazine.
07/10/2019
Vietnam always wishes to work together with neighbouring countries to build common borders of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.
03/10/2019
Laos will host the Lower Mekong Tourism Cities’ Mayors Summit in Vientiane from October 12 to 15 to promote cooperation between cities in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.
19/09/2019
The Cambodian General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) on September 17 announced that all the 83 containers of plastic waste illegally imported into the country have been returned to their originating countries – the US and Canada.
16/09/2019
The Phnom Penh court on September 16 ordered the arrest of Sam Rainsy, exile leader of the dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).
12/09/2019
Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos should work together across their borders to fight the illegal drug trade, said participants at the 18th trilateral/bilateral ministerial meeting on drug control co-operation among the three nations.