cao bang travel
tin tức về cao bang travel mới nhất
icon
Traditional blacksmithing in Phuc Sen commune in Quang Uyen district in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang has existed for more than 1,000 years.
icon TRAVEL
26/07/2021
In April 2018, Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark in Cao Bang Province was recognized as part of the UNESCO Global Network of National Geoparks.
icon TRAVEL
19/07/2021
The grass jelly is an indispensable ingredient for a delicious cup of sweet soup or soya bean curd of all flavours. The northern province of Cao Bang is famous for this unique kind of jelly.
icon TRAVEL
23/06/2021
The northern mountainous borderline province of Cao Bang is beautiful all year round relying on its highland terrain.
icon TRAVEL
20/05/2021
Latest population surveys show that as of 2021, nearly 5,000 Lo Lo ethnic people are living on extensive regions in northern Vietnam.
icon TRAVEL
04/01/2021
The northern mountainous province of Cao Bang possesses a magical beauty that few places have. In winter, the forests in the locality with many vibrant colours give off an extraordinary beauty.
icon TRAVEL
04/01/2021
The mountainous dish can be eaten with minced pork paste, fried meat roll, steamed egg and spicy salted bamboo shoot.
icon TRAVEL
06/10/2020
Wooden houses with roofs of yin-yang tiles and nestled on the side of a mountain are simple in design yet give Hoai Khao Village in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang a certain poetic charm.
icon TRAVEL
17/06/2020
Visitors coming to Hoai Khao village, northern province of Cao Bang will be amazed by unique cultural values of local Dao Tien ethnic people.
icon TRAVEL
12/04/2020
With magnificent scenery and original geological features, Non Nuoc Cao Bang global geopark has brought opportunities for Cao Bang to develop tourism and promote the culture of indigenous ethnic groups.
icon TRAVEL
24/09/2019
Cao Bang province, bordering China’s Guangxi province, has some well-known historic sites, including including Le Nin stream and Pac Bo cave - the work place of President Ho Chi Minh during the resistance war.