Car dealers sprint in last months of year, car prices plummeticon
Car dealers sprint in last months of year, car prices plummet

A number of large manufacturers slashed car prices in early October, signaling a fierce race in the Vietnamese auto market.

 
Cars in Vietnam 2-3 times more expensive than in other countries

Cars in Vietnam 2-3 times more expensive than in other countries

Cheap cars from Thailand, Indonesia expected to flow into Vietnam

Cheap cars from Thailand, Indonesia expected to flow into Vietnam

Will used luxury cars be offered at reasonable prices in Vietnam?icon

Will used luxury cars be offered at reasonable prices in Vietnam?

16/03/2020

With preferential tariffs beginning in 2020, used luxury cars from CPTPP-member countries will be available in Vietnam.

Vietnam car market still sluggish in year-end sale seasonicon

Vietnam car market still sluggish in year-end sale season

30/12/2019

Despite sale promotion campaigns launched by manufacturers, the car market remained gloomy in the last months of the year.

When will cars in Vietnam be cheaper?icon

When will cars in Vietnam be cheaper?

12/12/2019

The high production costs, taxes and fees all make automobile prices in Vietnam much higher than in other countries in the region.

Thai autos flooding Vietnamese marketicon

Thai autos flooding Vietnamese market

13/10/2019

CBU (complete built unit) imports from Thailand account for more than 50 percent of total car imports and turnover in the first eight months of the year, according to the General Department of Customs (GDC).

Imported cars to be more expensive as VN raises luxury taxicon

Imported cars to be more expensive as VN raises luxury tax

18/09/2019

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has proposed raising luxury tax on some car models with fewer than nine seats.

 
 
