A number of large manufacturers slashed car prices in early October, signaling a fierce race in the Vietnamese auto market.
16/03/2020
With preferential tariffs beginning in 2020, used luxury cars from CPTPP-member countries will be available in Vietnam.
30/12/2019
Despite sale promotion campaigns launched by manufacturers, the car market remained gloomy in the last months of the year.
12/12/2019
The high production costs, taxes and fees all make automobile prices in Vietnam much higher than in other countries in the region.
13/10/2019
CBU (complete built unit) imports from Thailand account for more than 50 percent of total car imports and turnover in the first eight months of the year, according to the General Department of Customs (GDC).
18/09/2019
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has proposed raising luxury tax on some car models with fewer than nine seats.