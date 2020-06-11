Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
car sales

tin tức về car sales mới nhất

Vietnam struggles to fulfill dream of building an auto industryicon
BUSINESS7 giờ trước0

Vietnam struggles to fulfill dream of building an auto industry

Instead of reducing taxes and fees, the State needs to set reasonable policies to develop automobile supporting industries, experts say.

 
Auto manufacturers manage to retain workers

Auto manufacturers manage to retain workers

icon11/06/20200
Car prices predicted to fall until Tet Holiday

Car prices predicted to fall until Tet Holiday

icon06/06/20200
VN automobile sales fall to 5-year lowicon

VN automobile sales fall to 5-year low

BUSINESS
26/04/2020

Car sales have dropped to a 5-year low and may continue to slide if the pandemic persists.

Prices plummet, factories halt operation, auto market hit hard by Covid-19icon

Prices plummet, factories halt operation, auto market hit hard by Covid-19

BUSINESS
08/04/2020

Despite sharp price cuts of hundreds of million of dong, cars still cannot find buyers. The automobile market is predicted to see a minus 15 percent growth rate this year.

Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19icon

Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19

BUSINESS
19/03/2020

The domestic car market is gloomy as people are not making purchases despite the sharp price falls.

Car sales in Vietnam forecasted to reach 400,000 this yearicon

Car sales in Vietnam forecasted to reach 400,000 this year

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

Car sales in Vietnam have been forecasted to hit the record high of 400,000 by the end of this year.

Promotional campaigns fail to lift automobile sales in Vietnamicon

Promotional campaigns fail to lift automobile sales in Vietnam

BUSINESS
13/12/2019

Car sales in November failed to meet expectations even though the year-end shopping season has started and despite various discounts of up to hundreds of millions of dong.

Vietnam's auto market filled with gloom despite falling pricesicon

Vietnam's auto market filled with gloom despite falling prices

BUSINESS
12/11/2019

Hopes of a big rise in car sales in October thanks to a steep drop in prices and the rollout of new models have been dashed, spreading more gloom about the sector’s health.

Vietnamese automobile manufacturers focus on importing cars, neglect productionicon

Vietnamese automobile manufacturers focus on importing cars, neglect production

BUSINESS
28/10/2019

In the first half of the year, the number of cars imported to Vietnam increased by 500 percent, while some models saw a sharp increase of 650 percent compared with the same period last year.

Limited car output hinders development of Vietnam's support industriesicon

Limited car output hinders development of Vietnam's support industries

BUSINESS
20/10/2019

CBU (complete built unit) imports have been flooding the Vietnamese market while domestic factories have cut output, raising concerns among car part manufacturers that they may lose jobs.

Automobile sales in Vietnam can set new record in 2019icon

Automobile sales in Vietnam can set new record in 2019

BUSINESS
13/10/2019

Vietnam's automobile market is expected to set a new sales record this year with sales of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturer Association (VAMA) members and TC Motors averaging nearly 32,000 cars each month in January-September.

 
 
