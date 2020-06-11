car sales
Instead of reducing taxes and fees, the State needs to set reasonable policies to develop automobile supporting industries, experts say.
26/04/2020
Car sales have dropped to a 5-year low and may continue to slide if the pandemic persists.
08/04/2020
Despite sharp price cuts of hundreds of million of dong, cars still cannot find buyers. The automobile market is predicted to see a minus 15 percent growth rate this year.
19/03/2020
The domestic car market is gloomy as people are not making purchases despite the sharp price falls.
16/12/2019
Car sales in Vietnam have been forecasted to hit the record high of 400,000 by the end of this year.
13/12/2019
Car sales in November failed to meet expectations even though the year-end shopping season has started and despite various discounts of up to hundreds of millions of dong.
12/11/2019
Hopes of a big rise in car sales in October thanks to a steep drop in prices and the rollout of new models have been dashed, spreading more gloom about the sector’s health.
28/10/2019
In the first half of the year, the number of cars imported to Vietnam increased by 500 percent, while some models saw a sharp increase of 650 percent compared with the same period last year.
20/10/2019
CBU (complete built unit) imports have been flooding the Vietnamese market while domestic factories have cut output, raising concerns among car part manufacturers that they may lose jobs.
13/10/2019
Vietnam's automobile market is expected to set a new sales record this year with sales of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturer Association (VAMA) members and TC Motors averaging nearly 32,000 cars each month in January-September.